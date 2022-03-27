How correctly to upgrade my pages to Bootstrap v5.1.3

Hello,

I got https://technext.github.io/space/v1.0.0/ template for frontend part of my site and in its

source I see link

<script src="vendors/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.js"></script>

and checking it I see :

`Bootstrap v5.0.1 …

and I did not find any ref to css file, but ref to

/assets/css/theme.min.css

with header :

Bootstrap v5.0.0-alpha1

Now I want to upgrade this page to Bootstrap v5.1.3 .

I see files bootstrap.css and bootstrap.js.

I suppose I need to replace theser files but what better top deal with

https://technext.github.io/space/v1.0.0/assets/css/theme.min.css ?

I suppose that is replacement of bootstrap.css…

How better to make?

Thanks!