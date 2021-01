asasass: asasass: How do I fix this?

The image is 266px x 342px so the area (.jacketb) to show the upper half should be 171px.

Now that height of .jacketb happen to be 174px, it should be 171px to fir the image.

Also the background-size could better be the actual image’s size than the given percentage that always suffer from rounding errors. I think that is the reason for the off position.

asasass: asasass: I never changed this code ever, it’s been working all this time.

Either the image or the container has changed.

Issue solved.