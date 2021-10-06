How come the play svg is not filling the whole circle?

Changing the viewbox worked.

viewBox="2 2 20 20"

https://jsfiddle.net/x2kjLser/2/

But now the numbers in here need to be changed to something else.

<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="green" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />

How do I figure that out?

How do I figure out the right numbers?

Does it need decimal numbers?