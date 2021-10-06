How come the play svg is not filling the whole circle?

I added a different svg, it’s not filling the whole circle, how come?
https://jsfiddle.net/srdkjp8q/1/
Here it does fill the whole circle.
https://jsfiddle.net/7n6Lyzjx/
I added a different svg, it’s not filling the whole circle, how come?
https://jsfiddle.net/srdkjp8q/1/
Here it does fill the whole circle.
https://jsfiddle.net/7n6Lyzjx/
Changing the viewbox worked.
viewBox="2 2 20 20"
https://jsfiddle.net/x2kjLser/2/
But now the numbers in here need to be changed to something else.
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="green" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
How do I figure that out?
How do I figure out the right numbers?