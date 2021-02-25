How come the List-Unsubscribe email header isn't prefaced with an X?

The main difference is that List-Unsubscribe is an official standard (see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc8058) whereas all headers prefixed with X- are not.

They are prefixed with an X- to

Make it clear they aren’t an official standard; If a proprietary header did not use the X- prefix and then after a while did become a standard, then all email sent out before the standard emerged could be in violation of the rules of the standard that did not exist at the time the email was sent, causing all kinds of havoc and confusion.