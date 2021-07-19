How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

In that case, jacketc looks to be a likely target, for we can add the video player immediately on page load, not with autoplay. and have a click on jacket c hide the jacket and start playing the video.

We want jacketc to not autoplay the video. Other videos on that page autoplay, but with the jacketc one we want to add other code to start that playing separately.

Selectively turn off autoplay

That means first stopping the autoplay on the jacketc video, by setting autoplay to 0 on that jacket.

loadPlayer({ target: ".jacketc", autoplay: 0, width: 600, height: 338, loop: true, playlist });

The initPlayer code needs to be updated too, to accept that autoplay value:

function initPlayer(wrapper) { ... // opts.autoplay = 1; opts.autoplay = opts.autoplay || 1; ...

That won’t work though when the value is 0, so we need to use a different technique instead.

opts.autoplay = ( "autoplay" in opts ? opts.autoplay : 1 );

The rest of the initPlayer code should get updated now too, so that any of the parameters can be updated if needed. It would result in a lot of code if we did that with all of them though, so this is where an array comes to the rescue.

The initPlayer code already has some arrays defined, so lets pull those up to the top of the initPlayer function:

function initPlayer(wrapper) { const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"]; const playerVarsParams = ["autoplay", "cc_load_policy", "controls", "disablekb", "end", "fs", "iv_load_policy", "list", "listType", "loop", "playlist", "rel", "start" ]; const video = wrapper.querySelector(".video");

We can now use that playerVarsParams list to check for defined opts values, but we also need a list of default parameters:

const defaultParams = { width: 198, height: 198, autoplay: 1, controls: 1, rel: 0, enablejsapi: 1, iv_load_policy: 3, fs: 0, disablekb: 1 };

The opts assignments can now all be replaced with a forEach loop:

// opts.width = opts.width || 198; // opts.height = opts.height || 198; // ... // opts.disablekb = 1; playerVarsParams.forEach(function (param) { opts[param] = ( param in opts ? opts[param] : defaultParams[param] ); });

That code is a bit too generic to easily understand what it does though, so it gets put into a function so that the function name and parameters help us to understand what it does:

function updateOpts(opts, params, defaultParams) { params.forEach(function (param) { opts[param] = ( param in opts ? opts[param] : defaultParams[param] ); }); return opts; } ... opts = updateOpts(opts, playerVarsParams, defaultParams);

All of those options can now be updated when using loadPlayer to initialize a video, which we have used to turn off autoplay on the jacketc video:

loadPlayer({ target: ".jacketc", autoplay: 0, width: 600, height: 338, loop: true, playlist });

Moving code to where it belongs

The videoPlayer code has been modified so much that it’s incapable of adding a video unless a very special set of settings are given to it. That’s too fragile.

We need to update videoPlayer so that the the desired options are given to it, and it then uses those to update a set of playerVars.

That means updating the videoPlayer code so that it has a default set of playerVars, which are updated by the setting that we give it.

I must head off for the day and we are only halfway through, but will return to finish this up.