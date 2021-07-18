How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

Loop codes are best to be avoided, because the index markers become confusing at best and can be completely messed up at worst.
forEach has been the standard for well over a decade. Don’t go back.
As I understand it,
playVideo(); only gets used on codes where a cover is being used, right?
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
I’m confused about something.
Is
function addPlayer(video)
only being used for when there is only a single player being used.
and
function addVideo(video, settings) {
gets used for when multiple videos are being used on a page?
Do I have that right?
That makes sense. When there is no cover a person can just play the video themself.
They can both be used in the opposite situations too, but the addVideo function is more capable.
As the addVideo function name seems to be too generic, I would have addPlayer(video, settings) as the function instead, as the settings are specific to the youtube video player.
How come
playVideo(); , ` videoPlayer.play(); was not added to this code?
Can it be?
I’m having trouble adding this in.
videoPlayer.play();
I was able to get this far: code still works.
https://jsfiddle.net/ef6u0yt8/4/
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
I suspect that it’s because dealing with multiple players gets trickier.
I won’t be able to investigate for a few days as I’m off elsewhere, but will certainly come back to this.
There’s no need for it in the code.
Currently the videos are being added when the cover is clicked. That video is set to autoplay, so there’s no need for scripting code to separately play the videos.
If it were a different situation where the video is already without autoplay and a cover is over it, then
the code would use videoPlayer.play()
There’s no problem with combining that play code from other projects. It just won’t get used on this particular page because there’s no situation that uses it.
What’s the difference between these?
What does adding null mean?
let player = null;
let player
Adding null is just deliberate to inform people that the variable is supposed to not contain much of anything right then. Without it, it looks like someone just forgot, which is best to be avoided.
If I remove autoplay, then it can be added to it?
That’s a bad idea, for we would then be putting together our own version of what the api already does for us, Don’t needlessly reinvent the wheel.
How come it was added to this code?
https://jsfiddle.net/xtqg3h80/
With autoplay set to 0, after the image is clicked, it will start, just like a regular player.
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/how-come-jacketd-requires-a-2nd-clickhandler/370651/37
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
It was added to that code because it was needed.
With the https://jsfiddle.net/ef6u0yt8/4/ code we can adjust things so that autoplay is not needed on one of the videos, and the need for videoPlayer.play() is there.
Is that what you are after?
Yes.
Isn’t that what this does?
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement ;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
videoPlayer.play();
Is that though something that you can get going in the https://jsfiddle.net/ef6u0yt8/4/ code?
Meanwhile, I’ll work on what needs to be done there instead.
I was only able to get this far.
https://jsfiddle.net/5p4ug2mn/
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
I had trouble with these:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement ;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
videoPlayer.play();
In that case, jacketc looks to be a likely target, for we can add the video player immediately on page load, not with autoplay. and have a click on jacket c hide the jacket and start playing the video.
We want jacketc to not autoplay the video. Other videos on that page autoplay, but with the jacketc one we want to add other code to start that playing separately.
That means first stopping the autoplay on the jacketc video, by setting autoplay to 0 on that jacket.
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacketc",
autoplay: 0,
width: 600,
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist
});
The initPlayer code needs to be updated too, to accept that autoplay value:
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
...
// opts.autoplay = 1;
opts.autoplay = opts.autoplay || 1;
...
That won’t work though when the value is 0, so we need to use a different technique instead.
opts.autoplay = (
"autoplay" in opts
? opts.autoplay
: 1
);
The rest of the initPlayer code should get updated now too, so that any of the parameters can be updated if needed. It would result in a lot of code if we did that with all of them though, so this is where an array comes to the rescue.
The initPlayer code already has some arrays defined, so lets pull those up to the top of the initPlayer function:
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const playerVarsParams = ["autoplay", "cc_load_policy",
"controls", "disablekb", "end", "fs", "iv_load_policy",
"list", "listType", "loop", "playlist", "rel", "start"
];
const video = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
We can now use that playerVarsParams list to check for defined opts values, but we also need a list of default parameters:
const defaultParams = {
width: 198,
height: 198,
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
rel: 0,
enablejsapi: 1,
iv_load_policy: 3,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1
};
The opts assignments can now all be replaced with a forEach loop:
// opts.width = opts.width || 198;
// opts.height = opts.height || 198;
// ...
// opts.disablekb = 1;
playerVarsParams.forEach(function (param) {
opts[param] = (
param in opts
? opts[param]
: defaultParams[param]
);
});
That code is a bit too generic to easily understand what it does though, so it gets put into a function so that the function name and parameters help us to understand what it does:
function updateOpts(opts, params, defaultParams) {
params.forEach(function (param) {
opts[param] = (
param in opts
? opts[param]
: defaultParams[param]
);
});
return opts;
}
...
opts = updateOpts(opts, playerVarsParams, defaultParams);
All of those options can now be updated when using loadPlayer to initialize a video, which we have used to turn off autoplay on the jacketc video:
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacketc",
autoplay: 0,
width: 600,
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist
});
The videoPlayer code has been modified so much that it’s incapable of adding a video unless a very special set of settings are given to it. That’s too fragile.
We need to update videoPlayer so that the the desired options are given to it, and it then uses those to update a set of playerVars.
That means updating the videoPlayer code so that it has a default set of playerVars, which are updated by the setting that we give it.
I must head off for the day and we are only halfway through, but will return to finish this up.