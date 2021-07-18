How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

asasass: asasass: How come playVideo(); , ` videoPlayer.play(); was not added to this code?

There’s no need for it in the code.

Currently the videos are being added when the cover is clicked. That video is set to autoplay, so there’s no need for scripting code to separately play the videos.

If it were a different situation where the video is already without autoplay and a cover is over it, then

the code would use videoPlayer.play()

asasass: asasass: Can it be?

There’s no problem with combining that play code from other projects. It just won’t get used on this particular page because there’s no situation that uses it.