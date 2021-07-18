How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

If I don’t want YouTube to start playing after clicking on the cover, what would be changed in the code?

https://jsitor.com/3Yjovw1cth

This:

function play() { player.playVideo(); } return { addPlayer, play }; }());

Would get changed to this:

} }); } return { addPlayer }; }());

This:

videoPlayer.play();

Would be removed from here:

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); }

https://jsitor.com/fVsSScJlM

Is this right?