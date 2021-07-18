How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

This one:
The code in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady will normally work.
It doesn’t work when abnormal things occur, such as when iframe_api is slow to get going.
The onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function protects you from such things.
After all, as Google says on their reference page (which I think you haven’t read),
If I don’t want YouTube to start playing after clicking on the cover, what would be changed in the code?
This:
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
Would get changed to this:
}
});
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
This:
videoPlayer.play();
Would be removed from here:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
}
Is this right?
That seems about right.
Redefinition of ‘player’ from line 20.
const player = event.target;
In Here
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
https://jsfiddle.net/jewhfdkt/1/
Removing the const from player fixes that.
Why does jsfiddle say this?
https://jsfiddle.net/fsrz4nta/
It doesn’t like the guard condition. It’s totally valid, but it will prefer this other way:
function show(el) {
if (el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
}
function hide(el) {
if (el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
}
How would this piece be converted from .forEach to for Loop instead?
I have one code that uses all .forEach, and another that uses for Loop.
For learning purposes.
function initCovers(coverOpts) {
coverOpts.forEach(function (opts) {
init(opts);
});
}
Loop codes are best to be avoided, because the index markers become confusing at best and can be completely messed up at worst.
forEach has been the standard for well over a decade. Don’t go back.
As I understand it,
playVideo(); only gets used on codes where a cover is being used, right?
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
I’m confused about something.
Is
function addPlayer(video)
only being used for when there is only a single player being used.
and
function addVideo(video, settings) {
gets used for when multiple videos are being used on a page?
Do I have that right?
That makes sense. When there is no cover a person can just play the video themself.
They can both be used in the opposite situations too, but the addVideo function is more capable.
As the addVideo function name seems to be too generic, I would have addPlayer(video, settings) as the function instead, as the settings are specific to the youtube video player.
How come
playVideo(); , ` videoPlayer.play(); was not added to this code?
Can it be?
I’m having trouble adding this in.
videoPlayer.play();
I was able to get this far: code still works.
https://jsfiddle.net/ef6u0yt8/4/
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
I suspect that it’s because dealing with multiple players gets trickier.
I won’t be able to investigate for a few days as I’m off elsewhere, but will certainly come back to this.
There’s no need for it in the code.
Currently the videos are being added when the cover is clicked. That video is set to autoplay, so there’s no need for scripting code to separately play the videos.
If it were a different situation where the video is already without autoplay and a cover is over it, then
the code would use videoPlayer.play()
There’s no problem with combining that play code from other projects. It just won’t get used on this particular page because there’s no situation that uses it.
What’s the difference between these?
What does adding null mean?
let player = null;
let player
Adding null is just deliberate to inform people that the variable is supposed to not contain much of anything right then. Without it, it looks like someone just forgot, which is best to be avoided.