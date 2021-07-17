How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

JavaScript
#57

The cover code is improved so that it supports a variety of different init techniques.

  function init(coverOpts) { // "", [], {} or [{}, {}...]
    if (Array.isArray(coverOpts)) {
      initCovers(coverOpts);
    } else if (coverOpts === Object(coverOpts)) {
      initCover(coverOpts);
    } else {
      initCover({cover: coverOpts});
    }
  }

You can init a single cover:

manageCover.init(".jacket-left");

You can init multiple covers:

manageCover.init([
  ".jacket-left",
  ".jacket-middle",
  ".jacket-right"
]);

You can init a cover with additional show and hide selectors:

manageCover.init({cover: ".jacketd", show: ".wraph"});

And you can init multiple combinations at the same time:

manageCover.init([
  [".jacket-left", ".jacket-middle"".jacket-right"],
  ".jacketc",
  {cover: ".jacketd", show: ".wraph"}
]);

Aside from that though, the init section was removed from the videoPlayer code, and updated so that the addVideo function is made available from it instead. And, the loadPlayer parts at the bottom were put inside of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.

https://jsfiddle.net/fsrz4nta/

1 Like
#58

How come this wasn’t added to it?

Is that the next step?

let player = null;


function play() {
  player.playVideo();
}
return {
  addPlayer,
  play
};
}());

const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {
    "use strict";

    function show(el) {
      el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
      show(wrapper);
      videoPlayer.play();
    }
#59

Do things work without it? It seems that they do.

#60

When autoplay is set to 0, the videos don’t start right away like with the others codes.

What is that functionality?

That’s it works here:
https://jsfiddle.net/71y52qa8/

#61

When you set autoplay to 0, that is when play function becomes useful.

#62

autoplay is set to 0 on both of these

Compare this code:
https://jsitor.com/3Yjovw1cth

To the 2 player code:
https://jsitor.com/zaW8K3pmC

#63

There seems to be a communication problem because I’m not understanding what you want to achieve.
It must be break time for me.

#64

What extra benefit is this, if I remove it, the code still works?

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
}

Shouldn’t it be attached to other code?


const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
#65

From which code are you removing it?

#66

This one:
https://jsfiddle.net/fsrz4nta/

Removed: still works
https://jsfiddle.net/d0zymrjp/

#67

The code in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady will normally work.

It doesn’t work when abnormal things occur, such as when iframe_api is slow to get going.

The onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function protects you from such things.

1 Like
#68

After all, as Google says on their reference page (which I think you haven’t read),

2 Likes
#69

If I don’t want YouTube to start playing after clicking on the cover, what would be changed in the code?

https://jsitor.com/3Yjovw1cth

This:

  function play() {
    player.playVideo();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    play
  };
}());

Would get changed to this:

      }
    });
  }
  
  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());

This:
videoPlayer.play();

Would be removed from here:

 function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
  }

https://jsitor.com/fVsSScJlM

Is this right?

#70

That seems about right.

1 Like
#71

Redefinition of ‘player’ from line 20.
const player = event.target;

In Here

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const shufflePlaylist = true;

https://jsfiddle.net/jewhfdkt/1/

Removing the const from player fixes that.

#72

Why does jsfiddle say this?

https://jsfiddle.net/fsrz4nta/

#73

It doesn’t like the guard condition. It’s totally valid, but it will prefer this other way:

  function show(el) {
    if (el) {
      el.classList.remove("hide");
    }
  }

  function hide(el) {
    if (el) {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }
  }
1 Like
#74

How would this piece be converted from .forEach to for Loop instead?

I have one code that uses all .forEach, and another that uses for Loop.

For learning purposes.

  function initCovers(coverOpts) {
    coverOpts.forEach(function (opts) {
      init(opts);
    });
  }
#75

Loop codes are best to be avoided, because the index markers become confusing at best and can be completely messed up at worst.

forEach has been the standard for well over a decade. Don’t go back.

#76

As I understand it, playVideo(); only gets used on codes where a cover is being used, right?

  function play() {
    player.playVideo();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    play
  };
}());