How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

asasass: asasass: How would this code be done? This one seems more difficult. https://jsfiddle.net/6wLmhu8a/1/

The cover code is improved so that it supports a variety of different init techniques.

function init(coverOpts) { // "", [], {} or [{}, {}...] if (Array.isArray(coverOpts)) { initCovers(coverOpts); } else if (coverOpts === Object(coverOpts)) { initCover(coverOpts); } else { initCover({cover: coverOpts}); } }

You can init a single cover:

manageCover.init(".jacket-left");

You can init multiple covers:

manageCover.init([ ".jacket-left", ".jacket-middle", ".jacket-right" ]);

You can init a cover with additional show and hide selectors:

manageCover.init({cover: ".jacketd", show: ".wraph"});

And you can init multiple combinations at the same time:

manageCover.init([ [".jacket-left", ".jacket-middle"".jacket-right"], ".jacketc", {cover: ".jacketd", show: ".wraph"} ]);

Aside from that though, the init section was removed from the videoPlayer code, and updated so that the addVideo function is made available from it instead. And, the loadPlayer parts at the bottom were put inside of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.

https://jsfiddle.net/fsrz4nta/