How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

The load code is completely unwanted. The iframe_api takes care of that all by itself.
This is needed though.
const load = (function() {
"use strict";
function _load(tag) {
return function(url) {
return new Promise(function(resolve) {
const element = document.createElement(tag);
const parent = "body";
const attr = "src";
element.onload = function() {
resolve(url);
};
element[attr] = url;
document[parent].appendChild(element);
});
};
}
return {
js: _load("script")
};
}());
Why do you think that it is needed? The youtube API takes care of all of that.
It prevents the youtube api from being caught in the browser until it has loaded.
That is also what the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function achieves.
The load code is a useless complication. It’s better to do things the way that YouTube instructs in their API documentation.
Oh, and no it doesn’t prevent the youtube api from being caught in the browser. When testing on local pages where things happen fast, that problem can still occur.
The load code does not protect from that.
Use onYouTubeIframeAPIReady and that problem no longer exists.
This would be for when no cover is used.
https://jsfiddle.net/78ndxtm3/2/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
let player
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
Let’s look back at the code changes I posted at post #37
All is good until we get down to the addPlayer part. We need to be able to access the addPlayer function, and have the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady use that addPlayer function.
First, provide access to the addPlayer function, removing the init code too while we’re at it because it’s not used anymore:
// function init(opts) {
// addPlayer(opts.video);
// }
return {
// init
addPlayer
};
}());
Then we replace the videoPlayer.init code with the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
// videoPlayer.init({
// video: document.querySelector(".video")
// });
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
That’s it. https://jsfiddle.net/1codzwb4/
When autoplay is on 1:
video starts playing through the cover.
Should that be happening?
That’s what
autoplay:1 does, it automatically plays the youtube video.
Set it to 0 and it doesn’t automatically play the video. That way you can then later on tell the video to play, such as when someone clicks on the cover.
How would this code be done?
This one seems more difficult.
https://jsfiddle.net/6wLmhu8a/1/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
}
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
function addVideo(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function init(video, settings) {
YT.ready(function() {
addVideo(video, settings);
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
Yes it is, but things get easier when a lot of the duplication is removed.
I have a question.
If I remove the cover, the code still works.
https://jsfiddle.net/d2u1aqno/
Is it ok to remove it, or does it need to stay?
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
That looks to be duplicate code. There’s other code at the bottom that hides the cover too.
I received an error on this one.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘playVideo’ of null"
This is the curtain player.
https://jsfiddle.net/b15k8742/6/
Delete this?
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
In the onPlayerReady function, you have
const player = ... so it only assigns it inside of that function.
The
const needs to be removed so that it updates the
let player variable in a parent scope instead.
function onPlayerReady(event) {
// const player = event.target;
player = event.target;
The cover code is improved so that it supports a variety of different init techniques.
function init(coverOpts) { // "", [], {} or [{}, {}...]
if (Array.isArray(coverOpts)) {
initCovers(coverOpts);
} else if (coverOpts === Object(coverOpts)) {
initCover(coverOpts);
} else {
initCover({cover: coverOpts});
}
}
You can init a single cover:
manageCover.init(".jacket-left");
You can init multiple covers:
manageCover.init([
".jacket-left",
".jacket-middle",
".jacket-right"
]);
You can init a cover with additional show and hide selectors:
manageCover.init({cover: ".jacketd", show: ".wraph"});
And you can init multiple combinations at the same time:
manageCover.init([
[".jacket-left", ".jacket-middle"".jacket-right"],
".jacketc",
{cover: ".jacketd", show: ".wraph"}
]);
Aside from that though, the init section was removed from the videoPlayer code, and updated so that the addVideo function is made available from it instead. And, the loadPlayer parts at the bottom were put inside of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.
How come this wasn’t added to it?
Is that the next step?
let player = null;
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
Do things work without it? It seems that they do.
When autoplay is set to 0, the videos don’t start right away like with the others codes.
What is that functionality?
That’s it works here:
https://jsfiddle.net/71y52qa8/