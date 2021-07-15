How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

JavaScript
#13

It seems that you’ve just paid attention to the code samples, and haven’t read what I wrote around them.

Here - let me copy what I wrote about the Resources section.

#14

https://jsfiddle.net/jzsu5gyb/1/

  function addVideo(video, settings) {
    playerVars = Object.assign({
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      }
    }, settings);
    players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
  }

  function init(video, settings) {
    addVideo(video, settings);
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());
#15

You have still failed to do anything about the Resources section. That needs to be done.

#16

I got it to work after doing that.

How do I add
https://www.youtube.com/player_api

To the javascript itself?

#17

Here, let me quote what I said again.

Please let me know if there’s anything you don’t understand about that.

#18

If I want to take the code and put it on github or some other site to test different things outside of jsfiddle. or, making a standalone page.

#19

I got it working that way.

#20

With codePen they have a settings place where the link to player_api is placed.

Otherwise, when a <script> tag is used in the HTML for your code, a similar <script> tag is used just before it for the player_api.

That’s the normal and simple way that things typically work, and they work well.

#21

Would I be able to attach this to it?

or, some form of that?


  function loadPlayer() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

  window.onYouTubePlayerAPIReady = function() {
    const video = document.querySelector(".video");
    const videoId = video.getAttribute("data-id");
    new YT.Player(video, {



  function init() {
    loadPlayer();
  }
  return {
    init
  };

}());
#22

Yes, that’s a better way too than using the load code. I must go for the day though, so good luck.

#23

Thank you, I’ll try and see what I can figure out.

#24

This way works.
https://jsfiddle.net/6wLmhu8a/1/

 const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";
  const players = [];
  let playerVars = {};
  
  const tag = document.createElement('script');
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }

  let hasShuffled = false;

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    if (!hasShuffled) {
      player.setShuffle(true);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      hasShuffled = true;
    }
    if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
      for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
        if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
      }
    }

    if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
      player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
    }
  }

  function addVideo(video, settings) {
    playerVars = Object.assign({
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      }
    }, settings);
    players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
  }

  function init(video, settings) {
    YT.ready(function() {
      addVideo(video, settings);
    });

  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());

I got it working here too.
https://jsfiddle.net/3v2jtqkc/

 const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";

  const tag = document.createElement('script');
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }

  let hasShuffled = false;

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const shufflePlaylist = true;

    if (!hasShuffled) {
      player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      hasShuffled = true;
    }
  }

  function addVideo(video) {
    const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
    new YT.Player(video, {

      width: 640,
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 1,
        controls: 1,
        loop: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        playlist
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      }
    });
  }

  function init(opts) {
    addVideo(opts.video);
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());
#25

Now I remember, it prevents the youtube api from being caught in the browser until it has loaded.

So, that is something I want to keep in the code.

#26

I got it.
https://jsfiddle.net/bLg7mw2d/1/

cover.init(".jacket-left");
cover.init(".jacket-middle")
cover.init(".jacket-right")
cover.init(".jacketc")
cover.init(".jacketd", {
  show: ".wraph"
});
#27

This is the way I originally had .jacketd written.

https://jsfiddle.net/rLvy6xw7/3/

(function manageCover() {
   "use strict";

   function show(el) {
      el.classList.remove("hide");
   }

   function hide(el) {
      el.classList.add("hide");
   }

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      hide(cover);
      const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wraph");    
      show(thewrap);
   }
   const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
   cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#28

Ahh good, the Google docs say that player_api needs time to get things organised before it can be used.

It also says that it’s been updated to use iframe_api now, instead of player_api, but that player_api will continue to be supported for now.

I recommend that when making your updates, that you rename player_api to be iframe_api. That way you can easily tell from whether the code says iframe_api or player_api if it needs to be updated too.

#29

In here?

From this:

  const tag = document.createElement('script');
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

to this?

  const tag = document.createElement('script');
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

What’s the difference between the 2?

The code works with either one.

#30

The difference is that back in 2012 Google renamed it to iframe_api
The player_api works for now, but there’s no guarantee that it will continue to work into the future.

#31

Also, onYouTubeIframeAPIReady is preferred to be used instead of onYouTubePlayerAPIReady

Both will work for now, but the Iframe one is the more reliable one to use.

#32

Can’t function names be called anything?

Change this:

  function addVideo(video) {
    new YT.Player(video, {


  function init(opts) {
    addVideo(opts.video);
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());

to

This?
https://jsfiddle.net/tveuLsk4/1/

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady(video) {
    new YT.Player(video, {


  function init(opts) {
    onYouTubeIframeAPIReady(opts.video);
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());