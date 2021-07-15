How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

It seems that you’ve just paid attention to the code samples, and haven’t read what I wrote around them.
Here - let me copy what I wrote about the Resources section.
It seems that you’ve just paid attention to the code samples, and haven’t read what I wrote around them.
Here - let me copy what I wrote about the Resources section.
https://jsfiddle.net/jzsu5gyb/1/
function addVideo(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function init(video, settings) {
addVideo(video, settings);
}
return {
init
};
}());
You have still failed to do anything about the Resources section. That needs to be done.
I got it to work after doing that.
How do I add
https://www.youtube.com/player_api
To the javascript itself?
Here, let me quote what I said again.
Please let me know if there’s anything you don’t understand about that.
If I want to take the code and put it on github or some other site to test different things outside of jsfiddle. or, making a standalone page.
I got it working that way.
With codePen they have a settings place where the link to player_api is placed.
Otherwise, when a
<script> tag is used in the HTML for your code, a similar
<script> tag is used just before it for the player_api.
That’s the normal and simple way that things typically work, and they work well.
Would I be able to attach this to it?
or, some form of that?
function loadPlayer() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
window.onYouTubePlayerAPIReady = function() {
const video = document.querySelector(".video");
const videoId = video.getAttribute("data-id");
new YT.Player(video, {
function init() {
loadPlayer();
}
return {
init
};
}());
Yes, that’s a better way too than using the load code. I must go for the day though, so good luck.
Thank you, I’ll try and see what I can figure out.
This way works.
https://jsfiddle.net/6wLmhu8a/1/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
}
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
function addVideo(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function init(video, settings) {
YT.ready(function() {
addVideo(video, settings);
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
I got it working here too.
https://jsfiddle.net/3v2jtqkc/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
addVideo(opts.video);
}
return {
init
};
}());
Now I remember, it prevents the youtube api from being caught in the browser until it has loaded.
So, that is something I want to keep in the code.
I got it.
https://jsfiddle.net/bLg7mw2d/1/
cover.init(".jacket-left");
cover.init(".jacket-middle")
cover.init(".jacket-right")
cover.init(".jacketc")
cover.init(".jacketd", {
show: ".wraph"
});
This is the way I originally had
.jacketd written.
https://jsfiddle.net/rLvy6xw7/3/
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Ahh good, the Google docs say that player_api needs time to get things organised before it can be used.
It also says that it’s been updated to use iframe_api now, instead of player_api, but that player_api will continue to be supported for now.
I recommend that when making your updates, that you rename player_api to be iframe_api. That way you can easily tell from whether the code says iframe_api or player_api if it needs to be updated too.
In here?
From this:
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
to this?
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
What’s the difference between the 2?
The code works with either one.
The difference is that back in 2012 Google renamed it to iframe_api
The player_api works for now, but there’s no guarantee that it will continue to work into the future.
Also, onYouTubeIframeAPIReady is preferred to be used instead of onYouTubePlayerAPIReady
Both will work for now, but the Iframe one is the more reliable one to use.
Can’t function names be called anything?
Change this:
function addVideo(video) {
new YT.Player(video, {
function init(opts) {
addVideo(opts.video);
}
return {
init
};
}());
to
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/tveuLsk4/1/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady(video) {
new YT.Player(video, {
function init(opts) {
onYouTubeIframeAPIReady(opts.video);
}
return {
init
};
}());