How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

You didn’t do the Resources thing.
I tried this:
function init(video, settings) {
addVideo(video, settings);
}
return {
init
};
}());
It seems that you’ve just paid attention to the code samples, and haven’t read what I wrote around them.
Here - let me copy what I wrote about the Resources section.
https://jsfiddle.net/jzsu5gyb/1/
function addVideo(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function init(video, settings) {
addVideo(video, settings);
}
return {
init
};
}());
You have still failed to do anything about the Resources section. That needs to be done.
I got it to work after doing that.
How do I add
https://www.youtube.com/player_api
To the javascript itself?
Here, let me quote what I said again.
Please let me know if there’s anything you don’t understand about that.
If I want to take the code and put it on github or some other site to test different things outside of jsfiddle. or, making a standalone page.
I got it working that way.
With codePen they have a settings place where the link to player_api is placed.
Otherwise, when a
<script> tag is used in the HTML for your code, a similar
<script> tag is used just before it for the player_api.
That’s the normal and simple way that things typically work, and they work well.
Would I be able to attach this to it?
or, some form of that?
function loadPlayer() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
window.onYouTubePlayerAPIReady = function() {
const video = document.querySelector(".video");
const videoId = video.getAttribute("data-id");
new YT.Player(video, {
function init() {
loadPlayer();
}
return {
init
};
}());
Yes, that’s a better way too than using the load code. I must go for the day though, so good luck.
Thank you, I’ll try and see what I can figure out.
This way works.
https://jsfiddle.net/6wLmhu8a/1/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
}
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
function addVideo(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function init(video, settings) {
YT.ready(function() {
addVideo(video, settings);
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
I got it working here too.
https://jsfiddle.net/3v2jtqkc/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
addVideo(opts.video);
}
return {
init
};
}());
Now I remember, it prevents the youtube api from being caught in the browser until it has loaded.
So, that is something I want to keep in the code.
I got it.
https://jsfiddle.net/bLg7mw2d/1/
cover.init(".jacket-left");
cover.init(".jacket-middle")
cover.init(".jacket-right")
cover.init(".jacketc")
cover.init(".jacketd", {
show: ".wraph"
});
This is the way I originally had
.jacketd written.
https://jsfiddle.net/rLvy6xw7/3/
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Ahh good, the Google docs say that player_api needs time to get things organised before it can be used.
It also says that it’s been updated to use iframe_api now, instead of player_api, but that player_api will continue to be supported for now.
I recommend that when making your updates, that you rename player_api to be iframe_api. That way you can easily tell from whether the code says iframe_api or player_api if it needs to be updated too.
In here?
From this:
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
to this?
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
What’s the difference between the 2?
The code works with either one.
The difference is that back in 2012 Google renamed it to iframe_api
The player_api works for now, but there’s no guarantee that it will continue to work into the future.