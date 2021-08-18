How come background image gets cut off

asasass: asasass: How would I be able to have the background fill the entire area?

We’ve been through that a dozen times already.

if you are using height:100% then there is nothing below the fold. There is no 101%. Nothing below the 100% really exists. I’ve been through this many times with you and showed you examples of where its been cut off before.

If you use a min-height and remove bottom it should work here.