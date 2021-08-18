How come background image gets cut off

How would I be able to have the background fill the entire area?
https://jsfiddle.net/swabgeyr/
We’ve been through that a dozen times already.
if you are using height:100% then there is nothing below the fold. There is no 101%. Nothing below the 100% really exists. I’ve been through this many times with you and showed you examples of where its been cut off before.
If you use a min-height and remove bottom it should work here.
.containerb {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
/* bottom: 0;*/
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
/*height: 100%;*/
min-height:100%;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px),
linear-gradient(teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px),
linear-gradient(black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px),
linear-gradient(orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px),
linear-gradient(black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px),
linear-gradient(teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px),
linear-gradient(black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px),
linear-gradient(orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px),
linear-gradient(black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px),
linear-gradient(teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px),
linear-gradient(black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px),
linear-gradient(orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px),
linear-gradient(black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px),
linear-gradient(teal, teal);
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
Under all circumstances, I should not be able to see the body color, right?
https://jsfiddle.net/e9kfu5v0/4/
.containera {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
/* bottom: 0;*/
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
/*height: 100%;*/
min-height:100%;
background-image: