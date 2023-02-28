How close a pop-up bottom footnote by clicking anywhere

I managed to realize a footnotes “system”, with a pop-up at the bottom of a window (as I said in another, recent, post). My present code works, but to close the bottom pop-up I have either to scroll the page or to click on a “x” inside each pop-up.

I wonder if, and how would be possible to close the pop-up by clicking anywhere (and not only, or not at all, over the “x” inside the pop-up)?

I tried adding window.addEventListener("click", handler("close")); after (or even replacing) window.addEventListener("scroll", handler("close"));

But unsuccessfully.

My whole js code is:

function getFootnoteContent(index) { const id = "fn:" + index; const fn = document.getElementById(id); return fn.innerHTML.trim(); }; function footnotePopup(showIndex, showCloseBtn) { const popupWrapper = document.querySelector("#popup-wrapper"); // Set whether to display index and/or close button. Default is true for both if (showIndex === undefined) { showIndex = true; } if (showCloseBtn === undefined) { showCloseBtn = false; } // Create main container that will hold footnote content const popupContent = popupWrapper.appendChild(document.createElement("div")); popupContent.id = "popup-content"; let popupIndex = null; if (showIndex) { popupIndex = popupWrapper.insertBefore(document.createElement("div"), popupContent); popupIndex.id = "popup-index"; } let popupCloseButton = null; if (showCloseBtn) { popupCloseButton = popupWrapper.appendChild(document.createElement("div")); popupCloseButton.innerHTML = "[x]"; popupCloseButton.id = "popup-close"; } // Remove redundant [return] links from footnote list (optional) const fnReturns = document.querySelectorAll("a.footnote-return"); fnReturns.forEach(function(fnReturn) { const parent = fnReturn.parentNode; parent.removeChild(fnReturn); }); const fnRefs = document.querySelectorAll("a[id^='fnref:']"); fnRefs.forEach(function(fnRef) { fnRef.addEventListener("click", handler("refs", fnRef)); }); window.addEventListener("scroll", handler("close")); //window.addEventListener("click", handler("close")); if (showCloseBtn) { popupCloseButton.addEventListener("click", handler("close")); } function handler(type, node) { return function(event) { if (type === "close") { popupWrapper.style.display = "none"; } if (type === "refs") { event.preventDefault(); const index = node.id.substring(6); if (showIndex) { popupIndex.innerHTML = index + "."; } popupContent.innerHTML = getFootnoteContent(index); popupWrapper.style.display = "flex"; } }; }; }; footnotePopup(false, true);

Thank you!