How close a pop-up bottom footnote by clicking anywhere

I managed to realize a footnotes “system”, with a pop-up at the bottom of a window (as I said in another, recent, post). My present code works, but to close the bottom pop-up I have either to scroll the page or to click on a “x” inside each pop-up.
I wonder if, and how would be possible to close the pop-up by clicking anywhere (and not only, or not at all, over the “x” inside the pop-up)?
I tried adding
window.addEventListener("click", handler("close")); after (or even replacing)
window.addEventListener("scroll", handler("close"));
But unsuccessfully.
My whole js code is:
function getFootnoteContent(index) {
const id = "fn:" + index;
const fn = document.getElementById(id);
return fn.innerHTML.trim();
};
function footnotePopup(showIndex, showCloseBtn) {
const popupWrapper = document.querySelector("#popup-wrapper");
// Set whether to display index and/or close button. Default is true for both
if (showIndex === undefined) {
showIndex = true;
}
if (showCloseBtn === undefined) {
showCloseBtn = false;
}
// Create main container that will hold footnote content
const popupContent = popupWrapper.appendChild(document.createElement("div"));
popupContent.id = "popup-content";
let popupIndex = null;
if (showIndex) {
popupIndex = popupWrapper.insertBefore(document.createElement("div"), popupContent);
popupIndex.id = "popup-index";
}
let popupCloseButton = null;
if (showCloseBtn) {
popupCloseButton = popupWrapper.appendChild(document.createElement("div"));
popupCloseButton.innerHTML = "[x]";
popupCloseButton.id = "popup-close";
}
// Remove redundant [return] links from footnote list (optional)
const fnReturns = document.querySelectorAll("a.footnote-return");
fnReturns.forEach(function(fnReturn) {
const parent = fnReturn.parentNode;
parent.removeChild(fnReturn);
});
const fnRefs = document.querySelectorAll("a[id^='fnref:']");
fnRefs.forEach(function(fnRef) {
fnRef.addEventListener("click", handler("refs", fnRef));
});
window.addEventListener("scroll", handler("close"));
//window.addEventListener("click", handler("close"));
if (showCloseBtn) {
popupCloseButton.addEventListener("click", handler("close"));
}
function handler(type, node) {
return function(event) {
if (type === "close") {
popupWrapper.style.display = "none";
}
if (type === "refs") {
event.preventDefault();
const index = node.id.substring(6);
if (showIndex) {
popupIndex.innerHTML = index + ".";
}
popupContent.innerHTML = getFootnoteContent(index);
popupWrapper.style.display = "flex";
}
};
};
};
footnotePopup(false, true);
Thank you!