How can you raise your domain authority?

You must perform well in SEO and put effort into your website itself to gain high domain authority.

Your website’s headers, subheadings, content, images, and urls all need to be optimised in order for it to be SEO-friendly. After making your website SEO-friendly, you must build backlinks through SEO activities to increase website traffic.

the following SEO actions:

Social bookmarking

Press release distribution;

blog posting;

participation in relevant forums

You can increase your website’s domain authority by taking the procedures listed here.