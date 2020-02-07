I want to know more about web 2.0 and how can it impact from an SEO point of view.
How can you get the most of link building from web 2.0?
I have unlisted your topic as such a general question will attract a lot of spam and unhelpful comments. If you want to learn about SEO, the best place to go is to authoritative sites such as Google and Bing. The following should help:
https://static.googleusercontent.com/media/www.google.com/en//webmasters/docs/search-engine-optimization-starter-guide.pdf
https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/35769
https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml
https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a