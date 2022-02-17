How can we make our website rank higher in google 2022?

SEO TECHNICAL TRENDS:

As the year changes the SEO trends also change accordingly. Here are some effective ways to use SEO technical trends to attract consumers. To generate traffic to the website you must know where SEO must be used.

Google has introduced some SEO trends.

The SEO explains the tools and techniques to rank the website.

Here we explain some latest factors of technical SEO trends.

The latest factors google has introduced are :

1.Focus on users search intent

2.Core Web Vitals

3.Mobile Friendly SEO

4.EAT Factors

5.Keyword research SEO Trend

6.Orginal Content

7.Voice Search

8.Video Marketing

1.FOCUS -USER INTENT SEARCH SEO TRENDS ;

In focus user intent search you have to focus on what content users are searching for. The data are analyzed organically. In this, you have to use targeted keywords.

The user intent searches the user might be searching for a review of a product or answer to some questions or nearby locations. For example, the user might be searching by the keyword for the best restaurant near me. To more