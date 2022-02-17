How can we make our website rank higher in google 2022?

My company is purely based on logistics company in Dublin. Last year we couldn’t get enough ranking for our website.so can anyone tell us how will increase website ranking position in google 2022?
Welcome to the forums, @Soleilnspitze.
I’m afraid the answer to that is like “how long is a piece of string?” Nobody can tell you the answer, as it depends on many factors.
I would suggest that you study Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide to start with. Ensure that you’ve done everything they recommend to give you the best chance of ranking, and also ensure that you haven’t used any techniques which might result in a penalty.
The fundamental fact remains that you want to make your content accessible to search engines. If you stay focused on this fundamental aspect, then the specific doesn’t matter. You can always learn the specifics as they are coming along.
SEO TECHNICAL TRENDS:
As the year changes the SEO trends also change accordingly. Here are some effective ways to use SEO technical trends to attract consumers. To generate traffic to the website you must know where SEO must be used.
Google has introduced some SEO trends.
The SEO explains the tools and techniques to rank the website.
Here we explain some latest factors of technical SEO trends.
The latest factors google has introduced are :
1.Focus on users search intent
2.Core Web Vitals
3.Mobile Friendly SEO
4.EAT Factors
5.Keyword research SEO Trend
6.Orginal Content
7.Voice Search
8.Video Marketing
1.FOCUS -USER INTENT SEARCH SEO TRENDS ;
In focus user intent search you have to focus on what content users are searching for. The data are analyzed organically. In this, you have to use targeted keywords.
