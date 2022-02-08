How can we make our website rank higher in google 2022?

Welcome to the forums, @Soleilnspitze.

I’m afraid the answer to that is like “how long is a piece of string?” Nobody can tell you the answer, as it depends on many factors.

I would suggest that you study Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide to start with. Ensure that you’ve done everything they recommend to give you the best chance of ranking, and also ensure that you haven’t used any techniques which might result in a penalty.