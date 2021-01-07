How can this be undefined

PHP
#1

I have a page which uses the PDO method to pull results from a database.
I tried adding a search form and everything looks good.
But when I submit the form I get

Notice : Undefined variable: pdo in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\index.php on line 73

Heres the PHP which im using

if(isset($_GET['Search'])) {
	$search = strtolower($_GET['Search']);
	preg_replace("#[^0-9a-z]#i","",$search);	
	$query = 'SELECT rack_id,title,room_id,row,bay
			FROM racks
			WHERE title LIKE "%'.$search.'%"';

	$result2 = $pdo->query($query);

}

The pdo variable seems to work fine at the beginning

$result = $pdo->query($sql);

can I not use it again?

#2

Beginning of what?

#3

so, the page loads perfect (showing the results of a query, which looks like this is

	try{
		$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=dct", "root", "");
		// Set the PDO error mode to exception
		$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
	} catch(PDOException $e){
		die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . $e->getMessage());
	}
 
// Attempt select query execution
try{


$sql = 'SELECT rack_id,title,manufacturer,model,slots,created_date,title,room_id,row,bay
			FROM racks';	
//echo $sql;
$result = $pdo->query($sql);

However I get
Notice : Undefined variable: pdo in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\index.php on line 72
when I try to perform a search using

if(isset($_GET['Search'])) {
	$search = strtolower($_GET['Search']);
	$sql = 'SELECT rack_id,title,room_id,row,bay
			FROM racks
			WHERE title LIKE :search';

   $query = $pdo->prepare($sql);
   $query->bindValue(':search', '%' . $search . '%');
   $query->execute();
   //$result2 = $pdo->query($query);

}

How can it be undefined if im using the pdo variable when the page first loads?

#4

Show the rest of the code where $pdo is set.

#5

