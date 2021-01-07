How can this be undefined

I have a page which uses the PDO method to pull results from a database.

I tried adding a search form and everything looks good.

But when I submit the form I get

Notice : Undefined variable: pdo in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\index.php on line 73

Heres the PHP which im using

if(isset($_GET['Search'])) { $search = strtolower($_GET['Search']); preg_replace("#[^0-9a-z]#i","",$search); $query = 'SELECT rack_id,title,room_id,row,bay FROM racks WHERE title LIKE "%'.$search.'%"'; $result2 = $pdo->query($query); }

The pdo variable seems to work fine at the beginning

$result = $pdo->query($sql);

can I not use it again?