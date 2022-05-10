How can others connect to me?

Hi Kim,

At the end it is not so easy.

You have to differ between your internal network and the external network. The connection of this two networks is normally managed by your internet rooter. He is connecting to the internet, gets assigned an external ip address (which is normally only temporary) and then allows or disallows communication between this external network to the internal network.

Normally the rooter disallows direct access from the outside network to the internal network with a firewall.

So to shorten it.

To make other people able to connect to your local computer, you need to take a look at your routers configuration, find out which ip it has been assigned to from the internet provider, Route the incoming ip to the internal ip of your local computer and setup the firewall to open needed ports.

Also if it is manageable I strongly recommend not to do this! Because not only your friends can access your computer after you did it, but also everyone else and it is a very high risk to get found by a hackers bot and get hacked.