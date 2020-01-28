How can List (MutableSequence) be presented in UML class diagram?

#1

I am curious, since I cannot find any information related to this, but how can a piece of code like the one below, be represented in a UML Class Diagram?

Is it just an inheritance?
What about these Python Special Methods/Symbols that __something__.

from collections.abc import MutableSequence

class Inventory(MutableSequence):

    def __init__(self, *items): 
        self.items = list()
        self.items.extend(items)

    def __setitem__(self, index, value): 
        self.items[index] = value
    
    def __getitem__(self, index): 
        return self.items[index]
    
    def __len__(self): 
        return len(self.items)
    
    def __delitem__(self, index): 
        del self.items[index]

    def insert(self, index, value): 
        self.items.insert(index, value)
#3

