How can List (MutableSequence) be presented in UML class diagram?

I am curious, since I cannot find any information related to this, but how can a piece of code like the one below, be represented in a UML Class Diagram?
Is it just an inheritance?
What about these Python Special Methods/Symbols that
__something__.
from collections.abc import MutableSequence
class Inventory(MutableSequence):
def __init__(self, *items):
self.items = list()
self.items.extend(items)
def __setitem__(self, index, value):
self.items[index] = value
def __getitem__(self, index):
return self.items[index]
def __len__(self):
return len(self.items)
def __delitem__(self, index):
del self.items[index]
def insert(self, index, value):
self.items.insert(index, value)