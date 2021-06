When this code, on an html page, is viewed, via mobile device, you can tap the screen and the mobile device recording full screen successfully appears:

<form> ---- <input type="file" name="Upload" id="fileToUpload" accept="video/*" capture="user" onchange="submitForm();"> <input type="submit" value="Upload" name="submit" id="go" style="display: none;"/> </form>

how/what can I add so that the less than the full screen appears?