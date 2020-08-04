How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

I will let benanamen take you through the exercise of why this might be a bad idea, and will address the immediate question in the meantime:

I make the following interpretations from your statements and data:

You wish to store data about quotes.

You need to associate a quote to a place, and store this information in the same table as the quotes. (This is bad practice, but again, I will stick to your desired output for now.)

So, you need to do a single insert per Quote, but you need the information from Places to get all of the data required.

This isn’t so much about ‘work with multi dimensional array’, as it is ‘filtering an array’. There are several ways you could go about this. Let me show you a few things about how I might go about this.

Let’s examine the structure of a Place.

{"PlaceId":81727 ,"IataCode":"SFO" ,"Name":"San Francisco International" ,"Type":"Station" ,"SkyscannerCode":"SFO" ,"CityName":"San Francisco" ,"CityId":"SFOA" ,"CountryName":"United States"}

(For the sake of assumption, I assume that all Places conform to the same data structure.)

We need a PlaceId,

We need the IATA Code,

and we need the Name. Simple enough.

How do we relate (hey, there’s a key word when talking about databases…) Quotes to Places?

Well, the quote’s OutboundLeg’s DestinationId should be a Place ID that’s in our data - otherwise, our data doesn’t tell us where the…plane? is going. So we can relate a quote to a Place through those shared values.

How do we make that association in PHP? Well, there’s a couple of ways to go about it. I’m going to do some data shaping on our original data blob to make it a bit more palatable to our brains with a function called array_map.

$form['Quotes'] = array_map(function($x) { return array('Id' => $x['QuoteId'],'Price' => $x['MinPrice'],'Direct' => $x['Direct'],'Dest' => $x['OutboundLeg']['DestinationId']); },$form['Quotes']);

This just narrows the data down to the fields i’m going to be interested in. You can certainly skip if if you want; it just makes the rest of the code a bit more readable.

I’m also going to reform the Places array. This one i’m going to do a bit more directly, because there’s a nice key to this array; the PlaceIds must necessarily be unique.

$places = array(); foreach($form['Places'] AS $place) { $places[$place['PlaceId']] = array('IATA'=>$place['IataCode'],'Name'=>$place['Name']); };

Now, we want 1 entry for every Quote. So, we’re going to walk through the Quotes.

Note: I will deviate from your code here slightly, as my fingers refuse to do a looping query for every single row.

$values = []; foreach($form['Quotes'] AS $quote) { $values[] = "(".$quote['Id'].",".$quote['Price'].",".(int)$quote['Direct'].",".$quote['Dest'].",'".$prices[$quote['Dest']]['IATA']."','".$prices[$quote['Dest']]['Name']."')"; }

Right, so now I have an array of strings the match the layout required. We related quotes to prices by using the ‘Dest’ value of the Quote as a key to the $prices array.

I will now employ array_chunk to insert the rows, 100 at a time. I’m guessing at 100 being a safe number; a query is limited in size, but it is better to do 5 queries than 500; there is overhead of communication every time you contact the database server to do a task.

foreach(array_chunk($values,100) as $valueset) { $sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (quoteid,minprice,direct,placeid,iatacode,name) VALUES ".implode(",",$valueset); mysqli_query($con,$sql); }

(Standard rules of data filtering/sanitizing should apply here. I’m glossing those for the moment.)