How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

PHP
Please i need your a guidance,
I am working on a JSON data that i encoded into an array and it has 5 array keys and arrays or arrays in each array and i want to insert values from this arrays into the database

// The Json content below

$data = '{"Routes":[],"Quotes":[{"QuoteId":1,"MinPrice":1775.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[1530],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-03T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-30T03:17:00"},{"QuoteId":2,"MinPrice":739.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[851],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-16T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-28T23:46:00"},{"QuoteId":3,"MinPrice":709.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[819],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-19T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-29T08:20:00"},{"QuoteId":4,"MinPrice":706.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[819],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-27T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-30T03:17:00"}],"Places":[{"PlaceId":66035,"IataCode":"LOS","Name":"Lagos","Type":"Station","SkyscannerCode":"LOS","CityName":"Lagos","CityId":"LOSA","CountryName":"Nigeria"},{"PlaceId":81727,"IataCode":"SFO","Name":"San Francisco International","Type":"Station","SkyscannerCode":"SFO","CityName":"San Francisco","CityId":"SFOA","CountryName":"United States"}],"Carriers":[{"CarrierId":819,"Name":"Aegean Airlines"},{"CarrierId":851,"Name":"Alaska Airlines"},{"CarrierId":1530,"Name":"Asiana Airlines"}],"Currencies":[{"Code":"USD","Symbol":"$","ThousandsSeparator":",","DecimalSeparator":".","SymbolOnLeft":true,"SpaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol":false,"RoundingCoefficient":0,"DecimalDigits":2}]}';

Then i did this to convert it into an array
$form = json_decode($data, true);
And then used print_r($form) to print the array and this is what i got

Array ( [Routes] => Array ( ) [Quotes] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 1 [MinPrice] => 1775 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 1530 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-03T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-30T03:17:00 ) [1] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 2 [MinPrice] => 739 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 851 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-16T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-28T23:46:00 ) [2] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 3 [MinPrice] => 709 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 819 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-19T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-29T08:20:00 ) [3] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 4 [MinPrice] => 706 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 819 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-27T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-30T03:17:00 ) ) [Places] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [PlaceId] => 66035 [IataCode] => LOS [Name] => Lagos [Type] => Station [SkyscannerCode] => LOS [CityName] => Lagos [CityId] => LOSA [CountryName] => Nigeria ) [1] => Array ( [PlaceId] => 81727 [IataCode] => SFO [Name] => San Francisco International [Type] => Station [SkyscannerCode] => SFO [CityName] => San Francisco [CityId] => SFOA [CountryName] => United States ) ) [Carriers] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 819 [Name] => Aegean Airlines ) [1] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 851 [Name] => Alaska Airlines ) [2] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 1530 [Name] => Asiana Airlines ) ) [Currencies] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [Code] => USD [Symbol] => $ [ThousandsSeparator] => , [DecimalSeparator] => . [SymbolOnLeft] => 1 [SpaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol] => [RoundingCoefficient] => 0 [DecimalDigits] => 2 ) ) )

And when i try getting the array keys using
$arraykey = array_keys($form);
print_r($arraykey);

// This is what i got
Array ( [0] => Routes [1] => Quotes [2] => Places [3] => Carriers [4] => Currencies )

Now my own approach to the problem is shown below even though i got stucked only getting the only them parts by parts which i know is not the bset approach.

foreach($form['Quotes'] as $one){

$quoteid = $one['QuoteId'];
$minprice = $one['MinPrice'];
$direct = $one['Direct'];

// then i did a sql that will insert into database (Note: am not using prepared statement here)
$sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (quoteid, minprice, direct) VALUES ('$quoteid', '$minprice', '$direct')";
mysqli_query($con, $sql);	
}

// Then i did same for $form('Places')
foreach($form['Places'] as $two){

$placeid = $two['PlaceId'];
$IataCode = $two['IataCode'];
$Name = $two['Name'];

// then i did a sql that will insert into database (Note: am not using prepared statement here)
$sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (placeid, iatacode, name) VALUES ('$placeid', '$IataCode', '$Name')";
mysqli_query($con, $sql);	
}

The Below Diagram is how it should look like when inserted into the database, and not adding new extra rows with empty columns making 8rows instead of normal 4 rows with its related data.

```
Here is the Sample Database Structure.
**quoteid | minprice | direct | placeid | iatacode |name**
   1      | $209     | yes    | 22200   |  LOS     | Lagos
   2      | $109     | no     | 12200   |  NYC     | New York
   3      | $409     | yes    | 32200   |  LON     | London
   4      | $309     | yes    | 42200   |  LOS     | Lagos
```

But at this Junction it dawned on me that i took the wrong step because when they got to the database they were not properly aligned.
Please I appreciate your time for reading through and will be grateful if you suggest a better way of doing this.
Thanks in Advance
Where is the data actually coming from? Are you putting it into JSON or is that the only way you can get the data?

@benanamen am getting the data from skyscanner API using curl and that’s the only format am getting the response in

Thanks. Why are you storing data that is already stored instead of using the “live” data for your purposes? Give us the high level overview of what you have going on please.

@benanamen thanks for asking, but I need the data in my database so it can blend with my system work flow, as it is like that i don’t have control over that data, because is already configured in a certain way, but once i have them in my database i can build custom utilities from it and used for references and flight analysis and also for my online booking website that is under construction

I will let benanamen take you through the exercise of why this might be a bad idea, and will address the immediate question in the meantime:

I make the following interpretations from your statements and data:

You wish to store data about quotes.
You need to associate a quote to a place, and store this information in the same table as the quotes. (This is bad practice, but again, I will stick to your desired output for now.)

So, you need to do a single insert per Quote, but you need the information from Places to get all of the data required.

This isn’t so much about ‘work with multi dimensional array’, as it is ‘filtering an array’. There are several ways you could go about this. Let me show you a few things about how I might go about this.

Let’s examine the structure of a Place.

{"PlaceId":81727
,"IataCode":"SFO"
,"Name":"San Francisco International"
,"Type":"Station"
,"SkyscannerCode":"SFO"
,"CityName":"San Francisco"
,"CityId":"SFOA"
,"CountryName":"United States"}

(For the sake of assumption, I assume that all Places conform to the same data structure.)

We need a PlaceId,
We need the IATA Code,
and we need the Name. Simple enough.

How do we relate (hey, there’s a key word when talking about databases…) Quotes to Places?

Well, the quote’s OutboundLeg’s DestinationId should be a Place ID that’s in our data - otherwise, our data doesn’t tell us where the…plane? is going. So we can relate a quote to a Place through those shared values.

How do we make that association in PHP? Well, there’s a couple of ways to go about it. I’m going to do some data shaping on our original data blob to make it a bit more palatable to our brains with a function called array_map.

$form['Quotes'] = array_map(function($x) { return array('Id' => $x['QuoteId'],'Price' => $x['MinPrice'],'Direct' => $x['Direct'],'Dest' => $x['OutboundLeg']['DestinationId']); },$form['Quotes']);

This just narrows the data down to the fields i’m going to be interested in. You can certainly skip if if you want; it just makes the rest of the code a bit more readable.

I’m also going to reform the Places array. This one i’m going to do a bit more directly, because there’s a nice key to this array; the PlaceIds must necessarily be unique.

$places = array();
foreach($form['Places'] AS $place) {
  $places[$place['PlaceId']] = array('IATA'=>$place['IataCode'],'Name'=>$place['Name']); 
};

Now, we want 1 entry for every Quote. So, we’re going to walk through the Quotes.

Note: I will deviate from your code here slightly, as my fingers refuse to do a looping query for every single row.

$values = [];
foreach($form['Quotes'] AS $quote) {
   $values[] = "(".$quote['Id'].",".$quote['Price'].",".(int)$quote['Direct'].",".$quote['Dest'].",'".$prices[$quote['Dest']]['IATA']."','".$prices[$quote['Dest']]['Name']."')";
}

Right, so now I have an array of strings the match the layout required. We related quotes to prices by using the ‘Dest’ value of the Quote as a key to the $prices array.

I will now employ array_chunk to insert the rows, 100 at a time. I’m guessing at 100 being a safe number; a query is limited in size, but it is better to do 5 queries than 500; there is overhead of communication every time you contact the database server to do a task.

foreach(array_chunk($values,100) as $valueset) {
  $sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (quoteid,minprice,direct,placeid,iatacode,name) VALUES ".implode(",",$valueset);
  mysqli_query($con,$sql);
}

(Standard rules of data filtering/sanitizing should apply here. I’m glossing those for the moment.)