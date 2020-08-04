How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

PHP
#1

Please i need your a guidance,
I am working on a JSON data that i encoded into an array and it has 5 array keys and arrays or arrays in each array and i want to insert values from this arrays into the database

// The Json content below

$data = '{"Routes":[],"Quotes":[{"QuoteId":1,"MinPrice":1775.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[1530],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-03T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-30T03:17:00"},{"QuoteId":2,"MinPrice":739.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[851],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-16T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-28T23:46:00"},{"QuoteId":3,"MinPrice":709.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[819],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-19T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-29T08:20:00"},{"QuoteId":4,"MinPrice":706.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[819],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-27T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-30T03:17:00"}],"Places":[{"PlaceId":66035,"IataCode":"LOS","Name":"Lagos","Type":"Station","SkyscannerCode":"LOS","CityName":"Lagos","CityId":"LOSA","CountryName":"Nigeria"},{"PlaceId":81727,"IataCode":"SFO","Name":"San Francisco International","Type":"Station","SkyscannerCode":"SFO","CityName":"San Francisco","CityId":"SFOA","CountryName":"United States"}],"Carriers":[{"CarrierId":819,"Name":"Aegean Airlines"},{"CarrierId":851,"Name":"Alaska Airlines"},{"CarrierId":1530,"Name":"Asiana Airlines"}],"Currencies":[{"Code":"USD","Symbol":"$","ThousandsSeparator":",","DecimalSeparator":".","SymbolOnLeft":true,"SpaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol":false,"RoundingCoefficient":0,"DecimalDigits":2}]}';

Then i did this to convert it into an array
$form = json_decode($data, true);
And then used print_r($form) to print the array and this is what i got

Array ( [Routes] => Array ( ) [Quotes] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 1 [MinPrice] => 1775 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 1530 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-03T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-30T03:17:00 ) [1] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 2 [MinPrice] => 739 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 851 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-16T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-28T23:46:00 ) [2] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 3 [MinPrice] => 709 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 819 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-19T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-29T08:20:00 ) [3] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 4 [MinPrice] => 706 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 819 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-27T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-30T03:17:00 ) ) [Places] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [PlaceId] => 66035 [IataCode] => LOS [Name] => Lagos [Type] => Station [SkyscannerCode] => LOS [CityName] => Lagos [CityId] => LOSA [CountryName] => Nigeria ) [1] => Array ( [PlaceId] => 81727 [IataCode] => SFO [Name] => San Francisco International [Type] => Station [SkyscannerCode] => SFO [CityName] => San Francisco [CityId] => SFOA [CountryName] => United States ) ) [Carriers] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 819 [Name] => Aegean Airlines ) [1] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 851 [Name] => Alaska Airlines ) [2] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 1530 [Name] => Asiana Airlines ) ) [Currencies] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [Code] => USD [Symbol] => $ [ThousandsSeparator] => , [DecimalSeparator] => . [SymbolOnLeft] => 1 [SpaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol] => [RoundingCoefficient] => 0 [DecimalDigits] => 2 ) ) )

And when i try getting the array keys using
$arraykey = array_keys($form);
print_r($arraykey);

// This is what i got
Array ( [0] => Routes [1] => Quotes [2] => Places [3] => Carriers [4] => Currencies )

Now my own approach to the problem is shown below even though i got stucked only getting the only them parts by parts which i know is not the bset approach.

foreach($form['Quotes'] as $one){

$quoteid = $one['QuoteId'];
$minprice = $one['MinPrice'];
$direct = $one['Direct'];

// then i did a sql that will insert into database (Note: am not using prepared statement here)
$sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (quoteid, minprice, direct) VALUES ('$quoteid', '$minprice', '$direct')";
mysqli_query($con, $sql);	
}

// Then i did same for $form('Places')
foreach($form['Places'] as $two){

$placeid = $two['PlaceId'];
$IataCode = $two['IataCode'];
$Name = $two['Name'];

// then i did a sql that will insert into database (Note: am not using prepared statement here)
$sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (placeid, iatacode, name) VALUES ('$placeid', '$IataCode', '$Name')";
mysqli_query($con, $sql);	
}

The Below Diagram is how it should look like when inserted into the database, and not adding new extra rows with empty columns making 8rows instead of normal 4 rows with its related data.

```
Here is the Sample Database Structure.
**quoteid | minprice | direct | placeid | iatacode |name**
   1      | $209     | yes    | 22200   |  LOS     | Lagos
   2      | $109     | no     | 12200   |  NYC     | New York
   3      | $409     | yes    | 32200   |  LON     | London
   4      | $309     | yes    | 42200   |  LOS     | Lagos
```

But at this Junction it dawned on me that i took the wrong step because when they got to the database they were not properly aligned.
Please I appreciate your time for reading through and will be grateful if you suggest a better way of doing this.
Thanks in Advance
#2

Where is the data actually coming from? Are you putting it into JSON or is that the only way you can get the data?

#3

@benanamen am getting the data from skyscanner API using curl and that’s the only format am getting the response in

#5

Thanks. Why are you storing data that is already stored instead of using the “live” data for your purposes? Give us the high level overview of what you have going on please.

#6

@benanamen thanks for asking, but I need the data in my database so it can blend with my system work flow, as it is like that i don’t have control over that data, because is already configured in a certain way, but once i have them in my database i can build custom utilities from it and used for references and flight analysis and also for my online booking website that is under construction