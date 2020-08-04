How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

Please i need your a guidance,

I am working on a JSON data that i encoded into an array and it has 5 array keys and arrays or arrays in each array and i want to insert values from this arrays into the database

// The Json content below

$data = '{"Routes":[],"Quotes":[{"QuoteId":1,"MinPrice":1775.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[1530],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-03T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-30T03:17:00"},{"QuoteId":2,"MinPrice":739.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[851],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-16T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-28T23:46:00"},{"QuoteId":3,"MinPrice":709.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[819],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-19T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-29T08:20:00"},{"QuoteId":4,"MinPrice":706.0,"Direct":false,"OutboundLeg":{"CarrierIds":[819],"OriginId":81727,"DestinationId":66035,"DepartureDate":"2020-08-27T00:00:00"},"QuoteDateTime":"2020-07-30T03:17:00"}],"Places":[{"PlaceId":66035,"IataCode":"LOS","Name":"Lagos","Type":"Station","SkyscannerCode":"LOS","CityName":"Lagos","CityId":"LOSA","CountryName":"Nigeria"},{"PlaceId":81727,"IataCode":"SFO","Name":"San Francisco International","Type":"Station","SkyscannerCode":"SFO","CityName":"San Francisco","CityId":"SFOA","CountryName":"United States"}],"Carriers":[{"CarrierId":819,"Name":"Aegean Airlines"},{"CarrierId":851,"Name":"Alaska Airlines"},{"CarrierId":1530,"Name":"Asiana Airlines"}],"Currencies":[{"Code":"USD","Symbol":"$","ThousandsSeparator":",","DecimalSeparator":".","SymbolOnLeft":true,"SpaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol":false,"RoundingCoefficient":0,"DecimalDigits":2}]}';

Then i did this to convert it into an array

$form = json_decode($data, true);

And then used print_r($form) to print the array and this is what i got

Array ( [Routes] => Array ( ) [Quotes] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 1 [MinPrice] => 1775 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 1530 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-03T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-30T03:17:00 ) [1] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 2 [MinPrice] => 739 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 851 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-16T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-28T23:46:00 ) [2] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 3 [MinPrice] => 709 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 819 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-19T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-29T08:20:00 ) [3] => Array ( [QuoteId] => 4 [MinPrice] => 706 [Direct] => [OutboundLeg] => Array ( [CarrierIds] => Array ( [0] => 819 ) [OriginId] => 81727 [DestinationId] => 66035 [DepartureDate] => 2020-08-27T00:00:00 ) [QuoteDateTime] => 2020-07-30T03:17:00 ) ) [Places] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [PlaceId] => 66035 [IataCode] => LOS [Name] => Lagos [Type] => Station [SkyscannerCode] => LOS [CityName] => Lagos [CityId] => LOSA [CountryName] => Nigeria ) [1] => Array ( [PlaceId] => 81727 [IataCode] => SFO [Name] => San Francisco International [Type] => Station [SkyscannerCode] => SFO [CityName] => San Francisco [CityId] => SFOA [CountryName] => United States ) ) [Carriers] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 819 [Name] => Aegean Airlines ) [1] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 851 [Name] => Alaska Airlines ) [2] => Array ( [CarrierId] => 1530 [Name] => Asiana Airlines ) ) [Currencies] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [Code] => USD [Symbol] => $ [ThousandsSeparator] => , [DecimalSeparator] => . [SymbolOnLeft] => 1 [SpaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol] => [RoundingCoefficient] => 0 [DecimalDigits] => 2 ) ) )

And when i try getting the array keys using

$arraykey = array_keys($form);

print_r($arraykey);

// This is what i got Array ( [0] => Routes [1] => Quotes [2] => Places [3] => Carriers [4] => Currencies )

Now my own approach to the problem is shown below even though i got stucked only getting the only them parts by parts which i know is not the bset approach.

foreach($form['Quotes'] as $one){ $quoteid = $one['QuoteId']; $minprice = $one['MinPrice']; $direct = $one['Direct']; // then i did a sql that will insert into database (Note: am not using prepared statement here) $sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (quoteid, minprice, direct) VALUES ('$quoteid', '$minprice', '$direct')"; mysqli_query($con, $sql); } // Then i did same for $form('Places') foreach($form['Places'] as $two){ $placeid = $two['PlaceId']; $IataCode = $two['IataCode']; $Name = $two['Name']; // then i did a sql that will insert into database (Note: am not using prepared statement here) $sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (placeid, iatacode, name) VALUES ('$placeid', '$IataCode', '$Name')"; mysqli_query($con, $sql); }

The Below Diagram is how it should look like when inserted into the database, and not adding new extra rows with empty columns making 8rows instead of normal 4 rows with its related data.