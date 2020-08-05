How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

Not exactly, you can’t do same thing with a raw data pulled from API and the one stored in your databases.
I know exactly what am talking about.
Secondly i save much more money in storing it into the database.
Even skyscanner themselves are using cached method.
Now let me show you an illustration.
If you are serving your content from a direct API call and in 5mins you have 100 visitors it means you have made 100 API calls printing about same result.
But if you made one call and save to the database and serve the content to 100000 visitors from your database in one API call within 5 mins.
Supposed those 100000 persons where to get the data live from a API call in one minute how much did you save from using @m_hutley method?