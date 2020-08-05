How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

@benanamen you are perfectly right. Yes am doing a flight booking website where i had to call an Skyscanner API and get the response as Json data and then use @m_hutley code to insert it into my database which i can then serve some content on my site using data that i stored in my database instead of calling the API which has a different layout from my site layouts and data or content delivery method.

So i can serve customized and well structured travel content uniquely based on data i have in my database.

Example, suppose you are running a flight research and analysis website or eduction or blog, will you allow visitors to be call the API on each page load or visit and secondly how do you serve them these contents?

So that was the purpose that made me stress @m_hutley knowing he will always deliver me from hitting the rock and yes he did.