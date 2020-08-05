How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

What about here, was a single insert but was looped because of the chucking?
Right - you have to loop over the chunks, so that you send all of the chunks (so all of the rows go in)
but because each chunk represents (in this case, 100) many rows of data, you send 1 query for every X rows, reducing your overhead by a factor of 1/X.
It means had it been i dont want to chunck i would simply use one insert with an implode of values, i want to echo the $valueset variable to see what it looks like.
If your dataset is small enough that you think it’ll fit in a single query, yeah, you can simply implode the values array as a whole.
INSERT INTO table(c1,c2) VALUES (x,y),(z,r) is inserting two rows at once. The implode is just a way of taking an array of any size and sticking it together with glue (in this case, a comma) to make it one big string.
The IataCode and the Name is not being inserted into the database prints errors like undefined variable prices and array offset
that would be because i called it $places in the previous codeblock, and $prices in the next, because i’m forgetful.
Thanks i will change it now,
For each $form[‘Quotes’] section the index you used $quote[‘place’] seems not to exist, please what should be there?
Except I didnt.
This time, you’ve tripped yourself up by using search-and-replace, haven’t you?
Wow thanks a million times, everything works perfectly now, i have fixed the typo
Lol, nop i didn’t, i had to manually edit it
I mistook $quote[‘price’] and made it place and then made $places as place
Thanks alot, i noticed something, since i didn’t finish up the insert function into the database especially the arrays for $form[‘Carriers’] and Currencies.
But i can use this method to work my self home about it.
But then if you look at the json raw data you will notice that only two carriers were returned instead of four carries to match the four quote given, and this means that out of four quotes only two had a known carrier.
So with this code how can i know if it was quote number 4 or 1 or any was the once without any carrier?
As in the case of Direct which values where empty but left us with a blank space indicating the value was empty, which is perfect but for Carrier it left both the keys blank and if we run the code it may add the values to line 1 and 2 but it could be that it was actually 3 and 4 or 1 and 4 were the once with missing Carriers.
What is your suggestions regarding this and how can i handle it?
Hi @pandglobal,
It would be helpful for the thread to know that what you are doing, at least in part, is a booking site.
@benanamen you are perfectly right. Yes am doing a flight booking website where i had to call an Skyscanner API and get the response as Json data and then use @m_hutley code to insert it into my database which i can then serve some content on my site using data that i stored in my database instead of calling the API which has a different layout from my site layouts and data or content delivery method.
So i can serve customized and well structured travel content uniquely based on data i have in my database.
Example, suppose you are running a flight research and analysis website or eduction or blog, will you allow visitors to be call the API on each page load or visit and secondly how do you serve them these contents?
So that was the purpose that made me stress @m_hutley knowing he will always deliver me from hitting the rock and yes he did.
Hi @pandglobal,
When we get down to it, you are asking us for help with your attempted solution to solving the “real” problem. Bottom line, your app should not care “where” the data is coming from. Whether it is coming from the actual source data (API) or your soon to be outdated copy of the data from your own database. It makes no difference. You can do the exact same thing using the current live data as you could with your stored copy of the data.
Not exactly, you can’t do same thing with a raw data pulled from API and the one stored in your databases.
I know exactly what am talking about.
Secondly i save much more money in storing it into the database.
Even skyscanner themselves are using cached method.
Now let me show you an illustration.
If you are serving your content from a direct API call and in 5mins you have 100 visitors it means you have made 100 API calls printing about same result.
But if you made one call and save to the database and serve the content to 100000 visitors from your database in one API call within 5 mins.
Supposed those 100000 persons where to get the data live from a API call in one minute how much did you save from using @m_hutley method?
Some API have limits to per minute call which is no problem for less traffic sites but when your per minute visit exceeds the API limit it means more extra minutes of waiting or slow response from your calls.
My data is updated every 5mins not much an outdated data.
Yes, good point about third-party API calls. I hadn’t considered that some api’s will have their own restrictions, limits and expenses.