How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

pandglobal: pandglobal: This $values called above the foreach and then used inside a foreach to create an array was a way of getting those values out of foreach loops so you can use it outside of loop and avoid looping a query?

It was to initialize $values to an empty array, so that when i say $values = inside the loop, PHP doesnt have a fit because $values is undefined.

pandglobal: pandglobal: Why is looping a query bad because i found myself doing that all the time

Every time you send a query, your webserver has to send data to the database server (so X microseconds, depending on lag), wait for the database server to do its processing (The database server now needs to open the table record, scan indexes, attempt the insert, determine the result, and form a response. Call this Y microseconds), and then the database server has to send the response to your webserver (Z microseconds, depending on lag).

Send X

Wait Y

Send Z

Send X

Wait Y

Send Z

Send X

Wait Y

Send Z

Send X

Wait Y

Send Z

Send X

Wait Y

Send Z

… or…

Send X

Wait N*Y (It will actually be less than that, because the database server doesn’t need to open the table multiple times if it’s inserting multiple rows, etc… It can streamline its internal processes.)

Send Z

Now extrapolate that to the number of rows in your table… it may not be much, but it can add up.