How can i work with multi dimensional array in php

Thanks. Why are you storing data that is already stored instead of using the “live” data for your purposes? Give us the high level overview of what you have going on please.
@benanamen thanks for asking, but I need the data in my database so it can blend with my system work flow, as it is like that i don’t have control over that data, because is already configured in a certain way, but once i have them in my database i can build custom utilities from it and used for references and flight analysis and also for my online booking website that is under construction
I will let benanamen take you through the exercise of why this might be a bad idea, and will address the immediate question in the meantime:
I make the following interpretations from your statements and data:
You wish to store data about quotes.
You need to associate a quote to a place, and store this information in the same table as the quotes. (This is bad practice, but again, I will stick to your desired output for now.)
So, you need to do a single insert per Quote, but you need the information from Places to get all of the data required.
This isn’t so much about ‘work with multi dimensional array’, as it is ‘filtering an array’. There are several ways you could go about this. Let me show you a few things about how I might go about this.
Let’s examine the structure of a Place.
{"PlaceId":81727
,"IataCode":"SFO"
,"Name":"San Francisco International"
,"Type":"Station"
,"SkyscannerCode":"SFO"
,"CityName":"San Francisco"
,"CityId":"SFOA"
,"CountryName":"United States"}
(For the sake of assumption, I assume that all Places conform to the same data structure.)
We need a PlaceId,
We need the IATA Code,
and we need the Name. Simple enough.
How do we relate (hey, there’s a key word when talking about databases…) Quotes to Places?
Well, the quote’s OutboundLeg’s DestinationId should be a Place ID that’s in our data - otherwise, our data doesn’t tell us where the…plane? is going. So we can relate a quote to a Place through those shared values.
How do we make that association in PHP? Well, there’s a couple of ways to go about it. I’m going to do some data shaping on our original data blob to make it a bit more palatable to our brains with a function called array_map.
$form['Quotes'] = array_map(function($x) { return array('Id' => $x['QuoteId'],'Price' => $x['MinPrice'],'Direct' => $x['Direct'],'Dest' => $x['OutboundLeg']['DestinationId']); },$form['Quotes']);
This just narrows the data down to the fields i’m going to be interested in. You can certainly skip if if you want; it just makes the rest of the code a bit more readable.
I’m also going to reform the Places array. This one i’m going to do a bit more directly, because there’s a nice key to this array; the PlaceIds must necessarily be unique.
$places = array();
foreach($form['Places'] AS $place) {
$places[$place['PlaceId']] = array('IATA'=>$place['IataCode'],'Name'=>$place['Name']);
};
Now, we want 1 entry for every Quote. So, we’re going to walk through the Quotes.
Note: I will deviate from your code here slightly, as my fingers refuse to do a looping query for every single row.
$values = [];
foreach($form['Quotes'] AS $quote) {
$values[] = "(".$quote['Id'].",".$quote['Price'].",".(int)$quote['Direct'].",".$quote['Dest'].",'".$prices[$quote['Dest']]['IATA']."','".$prices[$quote['Dest']]['Name']."')";
}
Right, so now I have an array of strings the match the layout required. We related quotes to prices by using the ‘Dest’ value of the Quote as a key to the $prices array.
I will now employ array_chunk to insert the rows, 100 at a time. I’m guessing at 100 being a safe number; a query is limited in size, but it is better to do 5 queries than 500; there is overhead of communication every time you contact the database server to do a task.
foreach(array_chunk($values,100) as $valueset) {
$sql = "INSERT INTO mytable (quoteid,minprice,direct,placeid,iatacode,name) VALUES ".implode(",",$valueset);
mysqli_query($con,$sql);
}
(Standard rules of data filtering/sanitizing should apply here. I’m glossing those for the moment.)
Wow a huge thanks @m_hutley your codes always have a touch of excellence in them, Am following the code as to understand them on my own rather than just seeing them work as purposed.
I Love the part you did for places i understand that part but the one you did on quotes array still remains a mistery,
Why can’t we use same approach?
Then at the end of this whole awesome guide i will like to know why you considered it a bad idea, scared of me blowing up my database, lol
Yes @m_hutley we talk about filtering and sanitization later very important, let me take this work flow and dissect and then respond about my errors and success and possibly further questions, thanks a million times.
You can. A foreach works as well. you can array_map, array_walk, foreach, for… all of them loop over values, its just a question of what they do. I gave you a look at array_map to see a new way of doing things, but feel free to use a foreach.
I know but my last use of array_map was a nite mare, was one of the things that came to my mind, array_map and array_combine but wrong use of those functions will make you scared of using them, i even tried flattening array.
Thanks so much, but i want to point out something.
Let me quote it.
This $values called above the foreach and then used inside a foreach to create an array was a way of getting those values out of foreach loops so you can use it outside of loop and avoid looping a query?
Why is looping a query bad because i found myself doing that all the time
It was to initialize $values to an empty array, so that when i say $values = inside the loop, PHP doesnt have a fit because $values is undefined.
Every time you send a query, your webserver has to send data to the database server (so X microseconds, depending on lag), wait for the database server to do its processing (The database server now needs to open the table record, scan indexes, attempt the insert, determine the result, and form a response. Call this Y microseconds), and then the database server has to send the response to your webserver (Z microseconds, depending on lag).
Send X
Wait Y
Send Z
Send X
Wait Y
Send Z
Send X
Wait Y
Send Z
Send X
Wait Y
Send Z
Send X
Wait Y
Send Z
… or…
Send X
Wait N*Y (It will actually be less than that, because the database server doesn’t need to open the table multiple times if it’s inserting multiple rows, etc… It can streamline its internal processes.)
Send Z
Now extrapolate that to the number of rows in your table… it may not be much, but it can add up.
Is really a bad idea especially at matters like this insert function which may be upto 2000 or more, i love the chunking part
The chunking is to avoid hitting the limit on a query’s length (generally 1 MB in size). Chunking in a small enough chunk (I guessed 100 based on a rough estimate of average name length + the numbers involved) means you get the benefit of minimal queries to the database (reducing overhead), without running the risk of one of the queries being so long that it fails.
That said, the airport names are not likely to be a KB long, so chunking at 1000, or even 2000, is probably fine in this case. I didn’t know how big your dataset was going to be, so I wanted to show chunking.
What about here, was a single insert but was looped because of the chucking?
Right - you have to loop over the chunks, so that you send all of the chunks (so all of the rows go in)
but because each chunk represents (in this case, 100) many rows of data, you send 1 query for every X rows, reducing your overhead by a factor of 1/X.
It means had it been i dont want to chunck i would simply use one insert with an implode of values, i want to echo the $valueset variable to see what it looks like.
If your dataset is small enough that you think it’ll fit in a single query, yeah, you can simply implode the values array as a whole.
INSERT INTO table(c1,c2) VALUES (x,y),(z,r) is inserting two rows at once. The implode is just a way of taking an array of any size and sticking it together with glue (in this case, a comma) to make it one big string.
The IataCode and the Name is not being inserted into the database prints errors like undefined variable prices and array offset
that would be because i called it $places in the previous codeblock, and $prices in the next, because i’m forgetful.
Thanks i will change it now,
For each $form[‘Quotes’] section the index you used $quote[‘place’] seems not to exist, please what should be there?