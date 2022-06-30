How can I work with grapesjs components using JS methods?

Working with grapesjs components (jd-dotlogics/laravel-grapesjs 3 plugin) in

laravel 8 app I want to make all components closed by default.

For that I made custom js plugin in which I try to toggle all elements with “gjs-block-category” class:

window.grapesjs.plugins.add('gjs-custom-plugin', function(editor, opts){ let COMMAND_ID = 'custom-comand'; console.log('public/js/gjs-custom-plugin.js::::') function addClass(ele,cls) { if (!hasClass(ele,cls)) ele.className += " "+cls; } function removeClass(ele,cls) { if (hasClass(ele,cls)) { var reg = new RegExp('(\\s|^)'+cls+'(\\s|$)'); ele.className=ele.className.replace(reg,' '); } } setTimeout(() => { console.log("Delayed for 2 second document"); console.log(document) var els = document.getElementsByClassName('gjs-block-category'); console.log('els.length::') console.log(els.length) // But I see 0 value here - so no element toggled for (var i = 0; i < els.length; i++) { removeClass(els[i], 'gjs-open') } }, 2000)

What I see in browser : https://prnt.sc/wtemLtm7AavF

and js tab of the browser’s console : https://prnt.sc/BzuymrGuuU_5

That is code from browser’s Elements tab:

<div class="gjs-block-category gjs-open"> <div class="gjs-title"> <i class="gjs-caret-icon fa fa-caret-down"></i> Basic </div> <div class="gjs-blocks-c"><div class="gjs-fonts gjs-f-b1 gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="1 Column" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">1 Column</div> </div><div class="gjs-fonts gjs-f-b2 gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="2 Columns" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">2 Columns</div> </div><div class="gjs-fonts gjs-f-b3 gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="3 Columns" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">3 Columns</div> </div><div class="gjs-fonts gjs-f-b37 gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="2 Columns 3/7" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">2 Columns 3/7</div> </div><div class="gjs-fonts gjs-f-text gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="Text" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">Text</div> </div><div class="fa fa-link gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="Link" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">Link</div> </div><div class="gjs-fonts gjs-f-image gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="Image" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">Image</div> </div><div class="fa fa-youtube-play gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="Video" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">Video</div> </div><div class="fa fa-map-o gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="Map" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">Map</div> </div><div class="fa fa-file gjs-block gjs-one-bg gjs-four-color-h" title="iframe" draggable="true"> <div class="gjs-block-label">iframe</div> </div></div> </div>

I suspect as grapesjs library creates elements “on fly” these elements are not in DOM and I can not work with them in JS.

Is it so? Are there some decision to get access to these elements ?

Thanks!