How can I use output ($examId) of foreach loop as a parameter in WHERE clause?

<?php session_start(); $dbname = "mysql:host=localhost;dbname=examination"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $conn = new PDO ($dbname, $username, $password); // Show only the Exams which the Pupil has Enrolled // $output = ''; $username = $_SESSION['username']; $sql = "SELECT * FROM enrollment WHERE pupilname = :pupilname"; $stmt = $conn->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':pupilname', $username); $stmt->execute(); $resp = $stmt->fetchAll(); foreach($resp as $rows) { $examId[] = $rows['exam_id']; $query = "SELECT * FROM `exam_table` WHERE exam_id = :exam_id"; $statement = $conn->prepare($query); $statement->bindParam(':exam_id', $examId); $statement->execute(); $result = $statement->fetchAll(); foreach($result as $row) { $output .= ' '.$row['exam_code'].' '.$row['total_questions'].' '; } } echo $output; ?>