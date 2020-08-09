How can i upgrade PHP version of wordpress CMS?

It depends on your host. In CPanel, it may be something like PHP Info or PHP Configuration. You may need a compatibility plugin to see which plugins are compatible with the PHP version you want to upgrade to. I think the highest is 7.4 now. I swear they jumped from 5 to 7. If you can’t find the settings, contact your host’s support team. Some hosts are slower than others. Some may still be on 5.x. Most likely, you’ll be able to upgrade to a higher version than you have now.