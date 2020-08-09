How can i upgrade PHP version of wordpress CMS?

Hi guys, i need help in upgrading PHP version of WordPress CMS. Is there any tool or method to upgrade the version, i wanna upgrade this site PHP version.
(Link removed by Gandalf - not required)
Hi guys, i need help in upgrading PHP version of WordPress CMS. Is there any tool or method to upgrade the version, i wanna upgrade this site PHP version.
(Link removed by Gandalf - not required)
This is probably something you need to ask you host as different hosts have different methods to upgrade the PHP version.
thanks dear
First you have to install ‘Display php version’ plugin and then go to your hosting>phpconfig and then select which version of php you want to choose. After that check your php version again.
Seriously??? You need a plug-in to discover the PHP version you’re using?
It depends on your host. In CPanel, it may be something like PHP Info or PHP Configuration. You may need a compatibility plugin to see which plugins are compatible with the PHP version you want to upgrade to. I think the highest is 7.4 now. I swear they jumped from 5 to 7. If you can’t find the settings, contact your host’s support team. Some hosts are slower than others. Some may still be on 5.x. Most likely, you’ll be able to upgrade to a higher version than you have now.