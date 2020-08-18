How can i upgrade PHP version of wordpress CMS?

Hi guys, i need help in upgrading PHP version of WordPress CMS. Is there any tool or method to upgrade the version, i wanna upgrade this site PHP version.
(Link removed by Gandalf - not required)
This is probably something you need to ask you host as different hosts have different methods to upgrade the PHP version.
thanks dear
First you have to install ‘Display php version’ plugin and then go to your hosting>phpconfig and then select which version of php you want to choose. After that check your php version again.
Seriously??? You need a plug-in to discover the PHP version you’re using?
It depends on your host. In CPanel, it may be something like PHP Info or PHP Configuration. You may need a compatibility plugin to see which plugins are compatible with the PHP version you want to upgrade to. I think the highest is 7.4 now. I swear they jumped from 5 to 7. If you can’t find the settings, contact your host’s support team. Some hosts are slower than others. Some may still be on 5.x. Most likely, you’ll be able to upgrade to a higher version than you have now.
If you want to establish your PHP version, you should be able to get this info from your hosting company or your web hosting control panel. If Wordpress determines you need a later version it will usually tell you your current version and version required. You can write a very simple php script -
<?php
phpinfo();
call it something like version.php, upload it and run it via a browser and it will tell you your PHP version
To change the installed version you need to do this on your server so you will need the option within your server control panel or ask your hosting company how to do it or do it for you
If you are lucky enough to have ssh access, you can always run
php -v, which will return something like this:
PHP 7.3.19-1~deb10u1 (cli) (built: Jul 5 2020 06:46:45) ( NTS )
Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
Zend Engine v3.3.19, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
with Zend OPcache v7.3.19-1~deb10u1, Copyright (c) 1999-2018, by Zend Technologies
I had fun and games upgrading PHP versions because the command php -v was showing PHP 7.49 and phpinfo(); was showing PHP 7.3?
Further investigation revealed that the command “a2dismod php7.3” followed by “systemctl reload apache2” was required.