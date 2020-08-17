How can i upgrade PHP version of wordpress CMS?

If you want to establish your PHP version, you should be able to get this info from your hosting company or your web hosting control panel. If Wordpress determines you need a later version it will usually tell you your current version and version required. You can write a very simple php script -

<?php phpinfo();

call it something like version.php, upload it and run it via a browser and it will tell you your PHP version

To change the installed version you need to do this on your server so you will need the option within your server control panel or ask your hosting company how to do it or do it for you