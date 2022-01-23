How can I upgrade my career as a content writer?

Community
#1

Hello,
I am a content writer with a master’s degree in computer applications. I have been working in different roles around content since 2006 - as web content writer, SEO-optimized content writer, instructional writer, proofreader and copyeditor. I have also individually handled SEO projects back in year 2008 till 2012. After becoming a mom of two, I have considered writing projects only and rejected any SEO project as clients used to ask for page one ranking in SERPs in those days. I picked up the easier option. Now I want to upgrade myself. I even had a gap of 3 years after which I resorted to just copyediting and proofreading. I cannot take up seo projects now as new things have come up. I am continuosly thinking of pursuing an online course in any one of the following:

  1. technical writing/ software documentation
  2. UX/UI design
  3. UX/UI writing
  4. Web development ( I am familiar with html, css and a little bit of PHP)
  5. How to develop e-learning courses( only the e-learning part of
    instructional designing)6. Graphics ( to create infographics and visuals
    for blogging purposes.
  6. Any programming language or course in AI

I need your guidance to upgrade my career.

#2

#1 and #5 make the most sense, and will take advantage of your prior skills.

#3

Over the next decade and beyond there is going to be a huge shift toward cloud if it hasn’t already happened for most by now. Anyway familiarizing yourself with cloud services will put your ahead of the curve in many respects. There are still a lot of people using outdated technologies like php and dedicated servers. Eventually those people lagging behind will need to pivot and migrate modern infrastructure+programming to compete in the marketplace. My recommendation would be learning AWS services and possibly even becoming certified. I’ve been considering developer certification myself even though my day to day is full stack and involves little cloud development beyond discussions and overall architecture approaches. I’ve been working on my own project where one of the major goals has been to familiarize myself with cloud and specifically aws and serverless development. That project can be seen here. Effectively its a fully cloud driven serverless publishing platform using Angular and distributed aws services for storage, authorization, and searching.

This is the website for aws cloud.

The two hot topics these days are containerization and server-less infrastructure. AWS offers solutions for using those technologies.

Serverless:

Containerization

The appeal of server-less instead of containers is server-less cost are based on usage whereas containerization is fixed cost per hour/time interval. For example, at 3am when no one is using your services or site you will still be charged if the container is running. In contract no costs are incurred using lambda and api gateway unless someone where to use/access api gateway and run the lambda at 3am. There are ways to mitigate container costs but those methods require understanding infrastructure as code with a large learning curve.

An important part of any infrastructure or application is authentication and authorization. In context of AWS/cloud there are two environments to really consider.

  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Application Authentication and Authorization

AWS offers to separate services to manage users that can change modify and access loud infrastructure. Another services to separate application users and manage authentication and authorization to using services in the cloud via way of cli, web request, sdk, etc.

Lastly AWS offers a slew of low cost relational database alternatives while also providing RDS which supports several relational databases including Mysql, Oracle, Postgres, Mariadb, etc. I myself prefer to use lower cost cloud driven solutions that storage data in its natural forms most likely using json.

AWS also offers several machine learning and ai focused services. Those are things I’m not familiar with though because I have not had a reason to look into them.

All my familiarity with these things comes from reading the excellent documentation, manually setting them up in the aws web console and using the Javascript AWS v3 SDK to speak to them.

One of the most difficult things for me to figure out in that regards was being able to speak to them directly rather than needing a server-side proxy. The project I’m working on actually communicates directly with AWS web services without needing a server-side proxy or wrapper. It also does so securely using signed request which was a gigantic pita to figure out with the limited documentation on that topic rather than using the sdk which can’t always be used in the browser for some services like open search.

Also while people may be reluctant to migrate to modern programming languages and frameworks with completely valid reasons. There really isn’t any valid reason or advantages to be using shared or dedicated servers except for stubborness and laziness. Any existing application whether it be a brand new shiny react project or a old janky php site and/or monolith can be migrated to the cloud. Once moved to the cloud there are significant advantages like lower cost when done right, scaling ease (down and up), replication, testing, performance and observability. For example, it doesn’t really make much sense to place static sites on a dedicated or shared server when with a little work they can be placed in the cloud as a lambda or hosted on cdn.

#4

Spanish Transcription Services | Importance of Spanish

Significance Of Spanish Transcription Services

Spanish transcription is hugely in demand from the last few years and this need is increasing rapidly with time. But, before getting deep into the significance of Spanish transcription, let’s get the basics clear.

Transcription - Transcription is the name given to the procedure of typing words after listening to them either from an audio or video file. The same also be performed with the hard copy documents and can be converted into editable digital/ soft copy documents.

After understanding the definition, you might have some questions in your mind like why are these services important?, Who hire such services? etc. Well, the answer is quite clear, transcription services are broadly used by almost every single industry. Be it legal or medical, be to academics or business, be it tourism or technology, every niche requires such services in the present era of time.

Converting your content into transcripts can be super beneficial in improving sales, making you reach international and foreign markets, increasing customer trust, and enhancing brand value. In this article we will be focusing on how Spanish transcription services are needed by different industries and how is it impacting the world.

Business Impacts of Professional Spanish Transcription Services

Professional Spanish transcription services have a long and lasting impact on various industries like Academics, Business, Tourism, Manufacturing, Export & Import, and many others. Spanish is not only common to the people living in Spain but has the most number of speakers in Mexico and the United States. The businesses getting operated under Spanish speaking regions of the world, or by the Spanish professionals need online Spanish transcription services to make them reach millions around the world.

Businesses need Spanish transcription services for various purposes like executing their marketing plans in the targeted areas, helps in training the newly joined employees of the company; can be used for keeping records of the multiple meetings/ video call conferences and others.

These services can also be hired along with the translation, so that your transcription can also be translated and can be made available for the foreign language speaking audience. Spanish transcription with translation in any other language is the key to marketing your business in a new foreign region and targeting international audiences.

Current Spanish State & Transcription Needs

A number of close to 500 million is associated with the Spanish speaking population in the world. It is the second most widely spoken language on the planet and is also the third most used language on the internet these days. More than 8% of internet users prefer Spanish as their language for making internet searches.

By the end of the year 2050, the number of Spanish speakers will rise up to 750 million worldwide. This is a huge number to target with respect to businesses and thus the demand for the Spanish transcription services can be seen increasing. It is expected that the United States will have around 138 million of Spanish speakers till the end of 2050 and this will make it the country with the most number of Spanish speakers leaving Mexico and Spain behind.

With such expectation, the upcoming need for Spanish to English transcription services can be clearly seen. Transcription services are not only valid and suitable for businesses alone but the video audio creators can also get benefitted from such services. Adding Spanish transcripts along with the content will not only increase the number of views but also make the content available to the deaf or hard of hearing population.

As per various authorities in the US, any content being created has to be made accessible for the hard of hearing individuals as well and transcripts are one great way to achieve that. It will also improve the overall revenue for any business, or content creator.

What To Look For In A Spanish Transcription Service?

There are four basic things that you need to look for before hiring any Spanish transcription service. These include:

  • Native Transcribers: - As Spanish is a language with multiple dialects and the difference between them is huge, thus hiring a service with native transcribers is super important for high accuracy and quality results.
  • Multiple Language Support: The agency or the transcription company should support multiple languages and dialects as then only they will be able to transcribe and translate your content in your desired language. Multiple dialect support is important for their professionals to understand and deliver correct Spanish dialect content.
  • TAT: Turnaround time is another factor to look for here. If a company is taking too long for delivering quality results, it will not be that effective and you will not have enough time always. Better to go with the company that offers quality services in the quickest time span possible.
  • Accuracy: The most important thing to notice is the accuracy offered by a brand. The more the accuracy the more satisfied clients. You can also ask for previously proven work details before hiring.