How can I upgrade my career as a content writer?

Hello,

I am a content writer with a master’s degree in computer applications. I have been working in different roles around content since 2006 - as web content writer, SEO-optimized content writer, instructional writer, proofreader and copyeditor. I have also individually handled SEO projects back in year 2008 till 2012. After becoming a mom of two, I have considered writing projects only and rejected any SEO project as clients used to ask for page one ranking in SERPs in those days. I picked up the easier option. Now I want to upgrade myself. I even had a gap of 3 years after which I resorted to just copyediting and proofreading. I cannot take up seo projects now as new things have come up. I am continuosly thinking of pursuing an online course in any one of the following:

technical writing/ software documentation UX/UI design UX/UI writing Web development ( I am familiar with html, css and a little bit of PHP) How to develop e-learning courses( only the e-learning part of

instructional designing)6. Graphics ( to create infographics and visuals

for blogging purposes. Any programming language or course in AI

I need your guidance to upgrade my career.