How can I union all rows of two different tables using MySQL 8.0.17 version?

Hi,

These are two tables of my MySQL database 8.0.17

On these tables the corresponding column for each tables is the column tUnity

-- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_release -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_release`; CREATE TABLE `t_release` ( `tID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `tUnity` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `tMonthYear` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `tHHrelease` datetime(0) DEFAULT NULL, `tHHapproved` datetime(0) DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`tID`) USING BTREE ) ENGINE = InnoDB; -- ---------------------------- -- Records of t_release -- ---------------------------- INSERT INTO `t_release` VALUES (1, 'D41', '1-2021', '2021-02-26 16:22:19', NULL); -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_unities -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_unities`; CREATE TABLE `t_unities` ( `tID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `tUnity` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`tID`) USING BTREE ) ENGINE = InnoDB; -- ---------------------------- -- Records of t_unities -- ---------------------------- INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (1, 'D40'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (2, 'D41'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (3, 'D42'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (4, 'D43'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (5, 'D44'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (6, 'D45'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (7, 'D46'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (8, 'D47'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (9, 'D48'); INSERT INTO `t_unities` VALUES (10, 'D49');

I need union these tables for this return

+--------+------------+---------------------+-------------+--------+ | qUnity | tMonthYear | tHHrelease | tHHapproved | tUnity | +--------+------------+---------------------+-------------+--------+ | D40 | | | NULL | D40 | | D41 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D42 | | | NULL | D42 | | D43 | | | NULL | D43 | | D44 | | | NULL | D43 | | D45 | | | NULL | D45 | | D46 | | | NULL | D46 | | D47 | | | NULL | D47 | | D48 | | | NULL | D48 | | D49 | | | NULL | D49 | +--------+------------+---------------------+-------------+--------+ 10 rows in set (0.03 sec)

And I have tried this SQL query

SELECT DISTINCT q.tUnity AS qUnity, t.tMonthYear, t.tHHrelease, t.tHHapproved, t.tUnity AS tUnity FROM t_release t LEFT JOIN t_unities q ON LEFT ( t.tUnity, 2 ) = LEFT ( q.tUnity, 2 ) WHERE LEFT ( t.tUnity, 2 ) = LEFT ( 'd400', 2 ) AND tMonthYear = '1-2021';

But the return from this SQL query is

+--------+------------+---------------------+-------------+--------+ | qUnity | tMonthYear | tHHrelease | tHHapproved | tUnity | +--------+------------+---------------------+-------------+--------+ | D40 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D41 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D42 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D43 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D44 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D45 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D46 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D47 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D48 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | | D49 | 1-2021 | 2021-02-26 16:22:19 | NULL | D41 | +--------+------------+---------------------+-------------+--------+ 10 rows in set (0.03 sec)

Help me to do it.