How can I submit with 1 button and 1 form with 2 actions?

I have 2 screens. 1st is the index.php that have 3 fields. 2 of them should saved to sql and its works fine and the 3rd one should pass the value to 2nd screen. I have JS file. I success doing these 2 operations successfuly but in seperated projects. When I am trying to make them together there are mistakes. I want to know How can I implement those 2 parts together please.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>PHP MySQL Insert Tutorial</title> <script src='https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.3.min.js'></script> </head> <body> <form action='insert.php' method='post' id='myform' > <p> <input type='text' name='username' placeholder='user name' id='username' /> </p> <p> <input type='text' name='password' placeholder='password' id='password' /> </p> <p> <input id = "minus" type="text" name="main" value="<?php echo $num1; ?>" autocomplete="off"> </p> <button id='insert'>Insert</button> <p id='result'></p> </form> </body> </html>

2nd.php

<?php session_start(); if(isset($_POST['Submit'])) { $num_2 = ""; $pass_num = $_POST['main']; } ?> <h2>minus</h2> <br> <form method="post" action="index.php"> <input type="text" name="state" value="<?php echo $num_2;?>" autocomplete="off"> <br> <input type="hidden" name="rrr" value="<?php echo $pass_num;?>" autocomplete="off"> <br> <br> <input name="Submit" type="submit" value="Submit"> </form>

js