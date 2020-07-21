How can I submit with 1 button and 1 form with 2 actions?

PHP
#1

I have 2 screens. 1st is the index.php that have 3 fields. 2 of them should saved to sql and its works fine and the 3rd one should pass the value to 2nd screen. I have JS file. I success doing these 2 operations successfuly but in seperated projects. When I am trying to make them together there are mistakes. I want to know How can I implement those 2 parts together please.

<!DOCTYPE html>
 
<html>
<head>
    <title>PHP MySQL Insert Tutorial</title>
        <script src='https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.3.min.js'></script>
</head>
 
<body>
    <form action='insert.php' method='post' id='myform' >
    <p>
    <input type='text' name='username' placeholder='user name' id='username' />
    </p>
 
    <p>
    <input type='text' name='password' placeholder='password' id='password' />
    </p>
    
    <p>
    <input id = "minus" type="text" name="main" value="<?php echo $num1; ?>" autocomplete="off">
    </p>
            
    <button id='insert'>Insert</button>
    
    <p id='result'></p>
    </form>
</body>
</html>

2nd.php

<?php
session_start();
if(isset($_POST['Submit']))
{
    $num_2    = "";
    $pass_num = $_POST['main'];
}
?>

<h2>minus</h2>
<br>
<form method="post" action="index.php">

<input type="text" name="state" value="<?php echo $num_2;?>" autocomplete="off">
<br>
<input type="hidden" name="rrr" value="<?php echo $pass_num;?>" autocomplete="off">
<br>
<br>
<input name="Submit" type="submit" value="Submit">
</form>

js

$('#myform').submit(function(){
    return false;
});
 
$('#insert').click(function(){
    $.post(     
        $('#myform').attr('action'),
        $('#myform :input').serializeArray(),
        function(result){
            $('#result').php(result);
        }
    );
    });