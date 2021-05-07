How can I stop audio

Hi can I ask some help please in my page I have 10 audios, I use the HTML 5 audio tag, my problem when I play the audio1 and play audio2, the audio1 will not stop. What I want is when the audio2 is playing the audio1 will stop automatically. Is this possible ?

<audio > <source src="path to my audio1" type="audio/ogg"> <source src="path to my audio1" type="audio/mpeg"> </audio> <audio > <source src="path to my audio2" type="audio/ogg"> <source src="path to my audio2" type="audio/mpeg"> </audio> <audio > <source src="path to my audio3" type="audio/ogg"> <source src="path to my audio3" type="audio/mpeg"> </audio>