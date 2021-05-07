How can I stop audio

JavaScript
Hi can I ask some help please in my page I have 10 audios, I use the HTML 5 audio tag, my problem when I play the audio1 and play audio2, the audio1 will not stop. What I want is when the audio2 is playing the audio1 will stop automatically. Is this possible ?

     <audio >
              <source src="path to my audio1" type="audio/ogg">
               <source src="path to my audio1" type="audio/mpeg">
                                      
      </audio>
       <audio >
         <source src="path to my audio2" type="audio/ogg">
          <source src="path to my audio2" type="audio/mpeg">
                                       
       </audio>
           <audio >
                  <source src="path to my audio3" type="audio/ogg">
                  <source src="path to my audio3" type="audio/mpeg">
                                       
           </audio>