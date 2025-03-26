How Can I Start Learning PHP Development?

Hi everyone,
I want to learn PHP development and start building web applications. Can anyone guide me on where to start? Are there any recommended tutorials, resources, or courses that would be great for beginners?
Thanks in advance!
Hi everyone,
I want to learn PHP development and start building web applications. Can anyone guide me on where to start? Are there any recommended tutorials, resources, or courses that would be great for beginners?
Thanks in advance!
Somewhat outdated, but still one of the best ways to take your first steps