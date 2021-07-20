How can I speed up my website

I want to speed up my blog
What is the best plugin for page speed
In my experience, adding stuff frequently slows things down.
Do you have lots of photos? Get them to a reasonable width/height, then minimize their kb size.
Do you have lots of plugins? Start removing the ones you don’t really need, then compare download times.
These are a couple of very basic things to look for.
Having high-quality images and videos on your website takes a long time to load and this causes slowing up your blog.
You can reduce the size of those media by using the SMUSH plugin.
Another thing that slows down your website is having so many plugins, you can reduce the unwanted plugins which you do not use frequently.
Using a number of Images can slow down the website speed. Compress the images as it will speed up the website loading speed.