How can I simplify this validation script

m_hutley: m_hutley: should the logic for invalid input be missing-file or home?.. just from a UX perspective.

That would depend on what John wants, but I personally would not render anything sensible when a simple criterion isn’t met. Don’t sweep errors under the rug, deal with them.

m_hutley: m_hutley: if we’re gonna use preg_replace, lets just go whole-hog on it, and do the substr at the same time…

Sure, I don’t have a strong opinion on either of those solutions. They both work fine, and since this probably only needs to be done once per HTTP request (once you know the page you can continue and don’t need to check it again later - probably) performance is not a consideration IMO.

m_hutley: m_hutley: condensable, since we’re not running any other code between the two returns.

… yet. If we ever need to do more checks the diff will be a lot easier with the additional if check (just add code inbetween), rather than breaking a ternary apart to get more code in there.

Plus I like the simplicity of having the default result on it’s own on the last line. It clearly tells me that whatever is happening above, if none of that actually works we’re going to default to missing-file .

Like in a method that checks if a certain user has enough privileges to do something I would always start with a return false; and then above that add any cases for when it should be true. You don’t have access, unless you can satisfy any of the if statements above.

Lastly, I’m of the opinion that code should be easy to read and debug if needed, not as terse as possible.